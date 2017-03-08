Redskins announce new deal for Vernon Davis, reportedly three years, $15 million
Davis will return as the No. 2 tight end to starter Jordan Reed
Tight end Vernon Davis said earlier this offseason that he would be happy to remain in Washington for a “second year, third year, fourth year, you name it,” and on Wednesday, it was revealed that he’ll be doing exactly that. The Redskins announced earlier Wednesday morning that they had re-signed Davis to a new contract.
It was later reported by USA Today that Davis’ new deal is for three years and $15 million.
It remains to be seen how much of that money is guaranteed (which, as we all know, is what really matters in NFL contracts) but the $5 million average annual value ranks tied for 18th among tight ends with the Steelers’ Ladarius Green. Washington’s starting tight end, Jordan Reed, has the third-highest AAV at the position.
It’s important for Washington to have a reliable second tight end, though, because the team runs a bunch of two tight end sets and because Reed has been known to miss a few games per year due to injury. Davis has missed just four games since 2008. He also showed last season that he is still capable of making an impact when given a sizable role in the offense.
After the Davis re-signing, Washington should have somewhere between $30-35 million in cap space to fill the rest of the holes on its roster.
