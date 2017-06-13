Redskins promote Doug Williams to senior VP of player personnel

Three months after the Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan -- on the first day of free agency, no less -- the team has elevated Doug Williams to senior vice president of player personnel. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported last month that Williams, who has been in the front office since 2014, would likely be promoted.

Williams, the former Redskins star and the first black starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl, will essentially act as the general manager though team president Bruce Allen says that he, coach Jay Gruden and Williams will work together on all Redskins' personnel decisions.

More details from La Canfora's original report:

Team president Bruce Allen loves dipping back into the team's lore, and Williams is one of the iconic figures in Redskins history from his days as a Super Bowl winning quarterback, and he has been a stalwart for the team in the personnel department as well. Many around the league believe the Skins never really wanted to hire from outside for a new GM anyway -- hence the modest compensation they were advertising around to potential candidates -- and Allen in effect would continue to be the top man in charge, with him controlling the purse strings for owner Dan Snyder.

Williams replaces McCloughan, who was hired in January 2015 and helped the Redskins to back-to-back winning seasons and a playoff appearance. In the two years before his arrival, Washington combined to win seven games. The decision to fire McCloughan was, at best, an odd one. And one that will be revisited by media and fans should Washington return to its losing ways.