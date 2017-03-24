Redskins propose rule to not wear 'Color Rush' uniform because it's 'garish'

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

The Redskins are not fans of the “Color Rush” uniforms. Specifically, they’re not fans of the their “Color Rush” uniform, which looks like mustard and ketchup got in a fight and mustard won in a mustard-colored bloodbath.

We know this because of the 2017 NFL rules proposals were announced Thursday and Washington proposed an amendment “to permit clubs to opt out of the ‘Color Rush’ jerseys created for ‘Thursday Night Football.’” The reason: WAY TOO GARISH.

Redskins have proposed an NFL bylaw change that would enable teams to opt out of wearing TNF color rush unis. The reason? "Garish uniforms." pic.twitter.com/uSWGiWW7wo — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) March 23, 2017

Meanwhile ...

So lemme get this right - the team name is a dictionary defined, derogatory racial slur - but the team is bothered by uniform aesthetics. https://t.co/s7RaLM5IkE — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) March 24, 2017

As it stands, teams playing on Thursday nights are required to wear the “Color Rush” unis which, according to Nike, feature “a full head-to-toe monochromatic look ... that draws inspiration from both current and historic uniform schemes -- celebrating the hallmarks of each club’s distinctive identity.”

Because the Redskins weren’t on the “TNF” schedule last season, they didn’t have to don their homage to Ronald McDonald, and owner Daniel Snyder would like to keep it that way.