Redskins reportedly interviewed QB prospects ahead of possible Cousins trade

Everything about the Redskins remains completely in flux. The team is a maelstrom of dysfunction , having just fired its GM on the day free agency opened . It’s an unprecedented move that sets the state for further chaos.

The Redskins are still signing free agents, including Terrelle Pryor on a smart, one-year, $8 million deal , and are rumored to be checking out possible GM candidates, including Mike Mayock of the NFL Network , an outside-the-box candidate if there ever was one.

But the real elephant in the room isn’t the situation involving the team employees and the ex-GM , it’s the quarterback situation involving Kirk Cousins.

Cousins has officially signed his franchise tag , guaranteeing him $24 million on a one-year deal. But there are long-term concerns, with Cousins reportedly not thrilled about the possibility of inking a deal with Washington as long as Bruce Allen is still in charge of the purse strings.

Rumors have been percolating for weeks that Cousins wants out , with the logical destination for Cousins being San Francisco , where Cousins old offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan, just took over as head coach. The 49ers desperately need a quarterback and make sense as a landing spot for Cousins over the long haul.

And it appears the Redskins understand the possibility of losing Cousins pretty well, with Eric Galko of the Sporting News reporting on Monday that Washington “interviewed a handful of quarterbacks multiple times” at the 2017 NFL combine.

I had been told to hold off on breaking the news that Kirk Cousins to the 49ers was all but done, but it seems like it’s become well known in the industry. While it’s not completely a done deal, the Redskins interviewed a handful of quarterbacks multiple times at the Combine. I’d expect that, as long as one or two intrigued them enough, they’d be OK with trading Cousins. If they get the second overall pick, I’m confident it’ll be Mitch Trubisky. If they wait until round two, I’m confident (at this point) it’ll be Nathan Peterman.

The interesting thing here is that Pryor, when asked Monday on a conference call with reporters, said that he assumed Cousins would be his quarterback when he signed on with the Redskins. But he also said, when pressed, that it can’t manage to be as bad as it was in Cleveland for him last year.

Terrelle Pryor on if he pressed #Redskins on Cousins' status: "I played with 6 quarterbacks last year. I don't think it can get that bad..." — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) March 13, 2017

Those are the sort of things that a man utters in March and deeply, deeply regrets come October when Colt McCoy’s backup is throwing him passes.

The good news for Pryor, and for the Redskins, is that a trade with the 49ers, if it was consummated, would likely end up with Washington securing the No. 2 overall pick. Regardless of the structure of the deal, it just makes sense for that to head back to Washington in exchange for a franchise quarterback.

That would open up the opportunity for Jay Gruden to secure his quarterback of the future, with it sounding likely Mitchell Trubisky could end up going to the Redskins in that scenario.

So Pryor would get a franchise guy throwing to him, just not the one he expects. This Redskins drama might have moved onto Act II of the offseason, but it’s far from a complete play at this point.