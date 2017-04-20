Redskins reportedly set to host franchise's first Thanksgiving night game in 2017

According to a report, the Washington Redskins will be hosting the franchise's first Thanksgiving game in 2017.

The NFL schedule will be officially released Thursday -- full details on how to watch, stream right here -- and when it happens, Master Tesfatsion of the Washington Post reports that the Redskins will be locked in for a Thanksgiving game.

Making it even juicier is the fact that the Redskins will be hosting the game at night against the division rival Giants.

That means a few more things:

1) The Redskins will not be playing the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, as they did last year.

2) This game will likely be on NBC.

3) The Cowboys and Lions will probably still be hosting Thanksgiving games as is the NFL's annual tradition.

4) The Cowboys and Lions will not be playing the Giants.

Those facts are just a bare-bones breakdown of trying to figure out the puzzle that is the NFL schedule, but it does provide a little insight into the Thanksgiving slate of games that we'll see in 2017.

For the Redskins, this will be the 10th time the franchise appears on a Thanksgiving game, but, as Tesfatsion notes, just the first time the Redskins have appeared on Thanksgiving in back-to-back seasons since 1973 and '74.

The Redskins lost to the Cowboys 31-26 on Thanksgiving last year in a thrilling shootout that featured Dak Prescott leading the Cowboys to their 10th straight win.

The 2017 game will be the first time the Redskins and Giants have squared off on Thanksgiving. The Redskins have previously only played the Cowboys and Lions on Turkey Day.