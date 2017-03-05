Redskins reportedly sign Jay Gruden to a two-year extension

Jay Gruden turned 50 on Saturday. His biggest present? The two-year extension he signed with the Redskins that will now keep him in Washington until 2020, according to a report from ESPN.com. Gruden, who was hired 38 months ago, originally signed a five-year contract. The team limped to a 4-12 record in Gruden’s rookie season, back in 2014, which also coincided with Robert Griffin III falling out of favor. But with Kirk Cousins under center, the Redskins went 9-7 in 2015 and won the division, and just missed the playoffs last season with an 8-7-1 record.

For some perspective on what Gruden has accomplished, consider this: The last time a Redskins coach had back-to-back winning seasons was two decades ago; Norv Turner went 9-7 and 8-7-1 in 1996 and 1997. Gruden’s extension is noteworthy for that alone, but there’s more! This is the first time since Daniel Snyder bought the team in 1999 that the owner has extended the contract of a head coach. As ESPN.com’s John Keim notes, the Redskins have had seven coaches since ‘99, and no coach has lasted more than four years.

The Gruden extension is a positive development for the Redskins, who still need to sort out what they’re doing with Cousins. The team used the franchise tag on the quarterback last week, and now the two sides have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term deal. If that doesn’t happen -- and it could be a lot more difficult than it should be -- Cousins could be elsewhere next season and Washington will be looking for its third franchise passer since 2012.

“I want to be where I’m wanted, and if they tag me that tells you that you’re wanted,” Cousins told ESPN 980 during Super Bowl Week, via the team’s website. “They are not going to tag you or commit to you if they don’t want you. So if they tag me then that’s great and it means they want me back. Whether I sign a five-year deal or a one-year franchise tag, I’m going to feel like I’m on a one-year deal every year and have to prove myself week in and week out. If they tag me, great, it looks like I’m wanted. If they don’t then that sends a strong message too and let’s go look at our options.”

Those options may include Cousins getting traded out of town. Which brings us to the 49ers, where Kyle Shanahan was named coach earlier this month. He coordinated one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses last season in Atlanta, and was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Cousins came into the league five years ago. And according to Keim, there’s only one team Cousins would sign a long-term deal with right now: Yep, San Francisco.

For now, the Redskins and Cousins remain on the same side, though tenuously. And who knows, maybe in a post-Cousins world, the Redskins’ quarterback plans will turn to the guy they originally tried to land back in 2009: Jay Cutler.