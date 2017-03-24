Redskins sign Brian Quick to help replace DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

The Redskins lost their two starting wide receivers in free agency. Pierre Garcon, who signed with the 49ers, ranked 10th in total value among all wideouts last season, according to Football Outsiders. And DeSean Jackson, now with the Buccaneers, ranked 12th.

In their place, the Redskins have added quarterback-turned-receiver Terrelle Pryor and on Friday they signed Brian Quick, formerly of the Rams. Pryor ranked 50th in total value last season with the Browns and Quick ranked 79th.

So yeah.

There is a silver lining, however. For starters, quarterback Kirk Cousins will be under center. It’s one thing to lose talented skill-position players, it’s something else entirely to not have a franchise quarterback. There’s also this: For as much whining as fans and media used to do about the Redskins’ annoying habit of signing players to big-money free-agent deals only to see them flop months later, we should at least applaud the organization for its cautious approach -- even if it’s completely unintentional.

The Redskins return Jamison Crowder, who was second on the team in receptions last season (67), as well as tight end Jordan Reed, who had 66 catches. There’s also Josh Doctson, the 2016 first-round pick who played in just two games as a rookie because of an Achilles injury.

Quick, originally selected with the 33rd pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, spent his first five years with the Rams. His best season came in 2016 when he career bests in starts (eight), receptions (41), receiving yards (564) yards and touchdowns (three).