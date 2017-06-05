Redskins will let Josh Norman shadow WRs, so here's who he will face in 2017

Dez Bryant, Odell Beckham, Doug Baldwin and ex-teammate Pierre Garcon are on Norman's list

Remember our collective disappointment last season in Week 1 when Josh Norman began his Washington Redskins career by not following Antonio Brown around the field? Brown totaled 126 yards and two touchdowns in that Pittsburgh Steelers ' win on Monday night.

Eventually, as the season wore on, the Redskins relented and allowed their pricy cornerback to shadow top receivers. Thankfully, by the sound of it, that won't change in 2017. Norman will be allowed to travel around the field.

"It's hard for them to travel at times, but will we do that? Yeah," defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said, per ESPN.

So, here's a list of the top receivers Norman will face in 2017:

  1. Alshon Jeffery of the Eagles 
  2. The Los Angeles Rams don't have a top receiver
  3. Amari Cooper of the Oakland Raiders
  4. The Kansas City Chiefs don't have a top receiver after releasing Jeremy Maclin
  5. Bye week
  6. Pierre Garcon  of the 49ers (his former teammate)
  7. Jeffery 
  8. Dez Bryant  of the Dallas Cowboys (who he recently called "just a guy")
  9. Doug Baldwin of the Seattle Seahawks  
  10. Stefon Diggs or Adam Thielen  of the Minnesota Vikings  
  11. Michael Thomas  of the Saints 
  12. Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants (remember what happened last year?)
  13. Bryant 
  14. Keenan Allen  of the San Diego Chargers
  15. Larry Fitzgerald  of the Arizona Cardinals
  16. Demaryius Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders  of the Denver Broncos
  17. Beckham Jr.

That's honestly not the worst list from Norman's perspective. The Jeffery, Bryant, and Beckham twice-a-year match-ups will be difficult, but his non-divisional match-ups are manageable. The Rams' receivers ( Tavon Austin and Robert Woods ) won't present any problems; neither will the Maclin-less Chiefs. 

Last year, Norman recorded three interceptions, but his low-pick total doesn't tell the story of his season. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 74.3 passer rating in coverage, which ranked 14th among his peers. He was a good, if not dominant, cornerback for the Redskins.

The only problem is that when you talk as much as Norman does and when you make the kind of money he does ($15 million per year), expectations skyrocket. Every time Norman gets burned, he's the centerpiece of another story. Norman's not blameless for that, of course. After all, he's the guy calling Bryant "just a guy" and Beckham "a big kid." He's contributed to the high expectations that are attached to him.

Thankfully, he'll get the chance to back up his words in 2017.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

