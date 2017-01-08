Referee denies admitting missed facemask call to Lions' Jim Caldwell

Stop us if you've heard this before: The officials blew an obvious call in a big game. It happened midway through the second quarter of a scoreless get-together between the Lions and Seahawks. The only thing more amazing than Paul Richardson's one-handed touchdown grab was the fact that nobody in stripes saw Richardson grab Tavon Wilson's facemask in the process.

Is @prich10 for real?!

No regard for the defender.



And STILL makes the insane one-handed TD catch.

WHAT?! #DETvsSEAhttps://t.co/xhfiNHlvOB — NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2017 *Referee clears his throat



Pass interference on the one guy whose head is no longer connected to his neck. pic.twitter.com/Sfk47xGTYX — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 8, 2017

That play certainly shifted momentum, though it's a stretch to say that the Lions lost because of one play. (Unless, of course, you make a case that subsequent suspect calls had a cumulative effect on the outcome.)

Either way, the missed call is unacceptable. With the Lions trailing 10-3 at intermission, NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya caught up with Lions coach Jim Caldwell.

"I talked to Caldwell at halftime and I asked him about the Paul Richardson touchdown you just referred to," Tafoya reported. "The facemask that wasn't called -- I asked him what the officials told him about that no call and he told me, simply, 'They said they got it wrong.'"

In the absence of a time machine, Caldwell will have to live with a ref's admission -- except that referee Brad Allen refuted Caldwell's claim after the game.

"I did not tell Coach Caldwell that," Allen told a pool reporter, via PFT.com. "I'm not aware that any on-field game official told Coach Caldwell that.

"First of all, that's not my coverage, because my responsibility obviously is in the backfield with the quarterback," Allen continued. "There were covering officials there who did not rule that there was a facemask on the play. They did rule defensive pass interference, but every play is subject to review by the league."

Again, without the ability to time travel, the Lions' season will remain over, even after the league invariably concedes that somebody missed a facemask on the play in question.

But neither Caldwell nor Wilson were interested in blaming the officials.

"I'm not going to go into all that," Caldwell said after the 26-6 loss. "That's not why we lost the game, you know. Calls are calls. You've got to overcome 'em, and we gotta play better. We just didn't play well enough."

And Wilson added: "Whether I think it was a face mask or not don't matter. They gave him a touchdown."

In the Seahawks' locker room, here's how Richardson explained the play: "All I know is I saw the ball in the air, I reached for it, I grabbed it, and we got six points."

And now, the Lions are headed home and the Seahawks are headed to Atlanta.