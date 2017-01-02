Reggie Bush sets futility record, finishes with negative rushing yards for season

Good news: The Bills' season, mercifully, is over. Bad news: It wasn't enough to get blown out, 30-10, at home by the hapless Jets, the Bills had to set a record for futility in the process. And we're not talking about a fundamental misunderstanding of the rules.

Nope, we're talking about Reggie Bush. Not only was this the worst season of his 11-year career, it was the worst season by any non-quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Specifically, Bush finished 2016 with 12 carries for minus-3 yards after not getting a carry against the Jets.

Interim coach Anthony Lynn said last week that he "would love to get [Bush] a couple carries," but that didn't happen.

In case you're wondering, Bush was well aware of his situation.

"It's tough," he said on Wednesday, via the Buffalo News' Nick Veronica. "I just didn't have a lot of opportunities this year. And so I'm not worried about that, finishing with negative yards or anything like that. If I had more opportunities, it would be a different story. But I didn't have that."

And now the 2006 second-overall pick is in the record books.

Perhaps most amazing: Bush's season-long struggles are taking place on the league's most efficient rush offense, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, one that averages 171 rushing yards a game. LeSean McCoy leads the way with 1,267 yards and a 5.4 yards-per-carry average, and he's followed by Tyrod Taylor (580 yards, 6.1 YPC), Mike Gillislee (577 yards, 5.7 YPC), Jonathan Williams (94 yards, 3.5 YPC) ... and Bush.

For the morbidly curious, Bush's best game came in Week 6, when he rushed for 6 yards on two carries. He has twice finished games with minus-8 rushing yards; in Week 8 he did it in two carries against the Patriots, and he managed it again last week against the Dolphins, but needed just one carry to do it.