Regrading the 2014 NFL Draft: Raiders prove brilliant with Mack, Carr picks

It takes three years to truly grade an NFL Draft, despite those immediate grades we all do the minute a player is picked and then again when the draft is complete.

Those always come back to haunt draft graders like myself.

Luckily, I can poke fun at myself when they do go bad and make their way around Twitter and other social-media avenues.

I do a lot of pointing out my mistakes here as I regrade the 2014 NFL Draft. Looking back to three years ago is a fun exercise that I enjoy doing to see how teams hit and missed -- and how I did the same.

When the Oakland Raiders used their first two picks to take pass rusher Khalil Mack in the first round and then Derek Carr in the second round in 2014, I gave that draft a B grade at the time.

That's an A+ draft now. It's the draft that will keep the Raiders in the playoff race for a long time. They have their franchise passer, who I wasn't so sure about when he came out, thus my previous B grade. (P.S. I loved Mack.)

See, I can point out when I am wrong.

So dive into this 2014 NFL Draft regrade. I think you will find some interesting things, like how Mr. Never Get Anything Wrong Bill Belichick had a crappy draft. Or how teams you thought had great drafts -- like the Minnesota Vikings -- didn't really hit the way you thought, while the Washington Redskins did.

Arizona Cardinals

2014 Grade: B

The Skinny: They had seven picks, and two of those picks enter the 2017 season as starters. First-round pick Deone Bucannon was moved from safety to linebacker and has developed into a big part of their defense. Third-round receiver John Brown is a big-play threat when he can stay on the field. Injuries slowed him last year. They also have backups in second-round tight end Troy Niklas, third-round edge player Kareem Martin and fifth-round defensive end Ed Stinson. Niklas has potential, but injuries have limited him to seven starts in two seasons.

How I did: I liked the pick of Bucannon, and questioned taking Niklas in the second. I thought fifth-round quarterback Logan Thomas could be a tight end and he busted out as a quarterback. So I did OK.

New grade: B-

Atlanta Falcons

2014 Grade: B+

The Skinny: They landed starting left tackle Jake Matthews in the first round and starting defensive tackle Ra'shede Hageman in the second. Matthews has been solid, while Hageman has flashed at times. But the best pick came in the fourth round when they landed star runner Devonta Freeman. They also got starting free safety Ricardo Allen in the fifth, but did miss on third-round safety Dezmen Southward.

How I did: I gave them credit for getting bigger and stronger by taking Matthews and Hageman, but I also liked fourth-round pick Prince Shembo, who started three games and was waived after getting in trouble with the law.

New grade: B+

Baltimore Ravens

2014 Grade: B

The Skinny: They had nine picks and six are still with the team, with first-round pick C.J. Mosley developing into a Pro Bowl linebacker. Injuries have impacted some of the other players, and they traded second-round pick Timmy Jernigan to the Eagles this year. He started 24 games in three seasons, including 15 last season. The best value might be fifth-round pick John Urschel, who has started 13 games in three seasons and might be their starting center in 2017. Third-round pick Terrence Brooks was waived last September and now is with the Eagles as a reserve. He showed promise as a rookie before tearing an ACL.

How I did: I liked the pick of Brooks, but it's hard to account for a major knee injury. I still think he would have been good if not for the injury. I thought fourth-round defensive end Brent Urban was a nice pick, but injuries have slowed him in his three seasons.

New grade: C+

Buffalo Bills

2014 Grade: C

The Skinny: This was the draft the Bills traded up with Cleveland to take receiver Sammy Watkins, giving up their 2015 first-round pick to do so. That has been a major fail, since they could have stayed put and taken Odell Beckham Jr. Watkins has talent, but injuries have kept him out of 11 games the past two seasons, including eight in 2016. The only one of their other six picks who is expected to push to be a starter in 2017 is linebacker Preston Brown, who was a third-round pick. Fourth-round corner Ross Cockrell is now a starter for the Steelers after being let go by the Bills in 2015. They got some reserves in this draft who have started, including right tackle Seantrel Henderson, but this was not a good draft.

How I did: I questioned the decision to move up to get Watkins, even though I liked him as a player. I liked the pick of Brown in the third, and he has started 46 games in his three seasons. I thought fifth-round guard Cyril Richardson would be a steal, but he started four games as a rookie, was on the practice squad in 2015 and then was released last year. He's with the Bears now.

New grade: C-

Carolina Panthers

2014 Grade: D

The Skinny: They took receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first round, and he hasn't been worth it -- yet. In fairness to him, he tore his ACL in the summer of his rookie season and missed the entire year. But he now has weight issues and he wasn't as effective as expected last season. Second-round defensive end Kony Ealy was traded to the Patriots this offseason, so that's a miss. They hit big on third-round guard Trai Turner, who is arguably their best lineman and one of the better guards in the league, although his play dipped some last year. Fourth-round safety Tre Boston was a starter at times, but was let go this month. Fifth-round corner Bene' Benwikere started 14 games before being released last season.

How I did: I hit the post-draft evaluations. I questioned the pick of Benjamin, saying there were better options. I thought Turner was their best pick, and he's been that. I also thought Benwikere was a steal in the fifth round, and he looked like it for two-plus seasons. He's now with the Bengals.

New grade: C-

Chicago Bears

2014 Grade: A

The Skinny: They took corner Kyle Fuller in the first round and he looked like he might be a future star as a rookie. But his play tailed off to start 2015, and he missed all of last season with a knee injury. His Bears career is at a crossroads as he enters 2017. Of the other seven picks that year, only one -- seventh-round tackle Charles Leno -- is expected to start in 2017. They missed on second-round defensive tackle Ego Ferguson, who was let go in the spring. Third-round defensive tackle Will Sutton had 18 starts in three seasons, but he was released this month. Fourth-round running back Ka'Deem Carey is a backup.

How I did: I was terrible. I thought Fuller would be the best corner in the class, and that's not close to being true. I also liked the picks of Ferguson and Sutton. The third-day gem was safety Brock Vereen, who is no longer with the team after making four starts as a rookie.

New grade: D-

Cincinnati Bengals

2014 Grade: C+

The Skinny: They took corner Darqueze Dennard in the first round and he has four starts in three seasons. He will push to start in 2017. Second-round running back Jeremy Hill has been a solid starter, rushing for 1,124 yards as a rookie. But he hasn't hit 1,000 yards the past two seasons and the team just drafted Joe Mixon in the second round. Third-round pick Will Clarke hasn't developed enough as a pass rusher, which is why they took two defensive ends in this year's draft. Fourth-round pick Russell Bodine has been the starting center the past three seasons, although he has been below average. Even so, that's good value. They also got backup quarterback AJ McCarron in the fifth.

How I did: I didn't mind the Dennard pick, but I wasn't thrilled with them taking Hill in the second. Bodine was my third-day gem for that draft. I thought Clarke was their best pick. Oops.

New grade: C-

Cleveland Browns

2014 Grade: B-

The Skinny: This was the Justin Gilbert-Johnny Manziel draft. That means it was a major flop. They took Gilbert, the corner from Oklahoma State, with the eighth overall pick. He made three starts before being released in 2016. He spent time with the Steelers, but they released him this year. He had attitude issues with the Browns. Manziel had his well-publicized troubles as well. He is now out of the league after making eight starts. The Browns released him in March of 2016 after a litany of off-field issues. The Browns made amends with their next two picks, getting starting guard Joel Bitonio, who is a good player, and starting linebacker Christian Kirksey. The Browns got a good year out of fifth-round running back Terrence West, but traded him to the Titans in 2015 because of supposed maturity issues. He landed with the Ravens last year and rushed for 774 yards.

How I did: I was as bad as the Browns. I liked the decision to move up to get Manziel. Yecch. I also liked the Gilbert pick. If anything, this shows that we can't really know what's inside a kid's head, and evaluating players is much more than just watching tape.

New grade: D

Dallas Cowboys

2014 Grade: B

The Skinny: The Cowboys had nine picks, but five of them were seventh-round choices and none of the seventh-round players is still with the team. But they nailed their first-round pick, getting All-Pro guard Zack Martin, one of the best in the league. Second-round pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence has flashed, but injuries have limited him to 16 starts. He is coming off his second back surgery, an injury that limited him to three starts last season. Fourth-round linebacker Anthony Hitchens has started 34 games in three seasons, including 16 in 2016. He has been a big hit coming in the fourth.

How I did: I liked the decision to take Martin and Lawrence, with Lawrence being the guy I targeted as their best pick. I thought receiver Devin Street was the third-day gem, but the Cowboys let him go after two seasons with little in terms of production, and the Patriots recently picked him up after the Colts let him go.

New grade: B-

Denver Broncos

2014 Grade: B+

The Skinny: They took corner Bradley Roby in the first round and he's been a big part of their defense the past three seasons, serving as both the nickel corner and a part-time starter. He is a good player playing behind two really good corners. Second-round receiver Cody Latimer hasn't played to his draft status, and third-round offensive lineman Michael Schofield is little more than a backup, although he has started at times. The steal of the draft was sixth-round center Matt Paradis, who has developed into their best offensive lineman.

How I did: I liked the Roby pick, but I also liked the Latimer pick. That's one for two. Paradis was my third-day gem, so that's a hit as well.

New grade: B-

Detroit Lions

2014 Grade: B-

The Skinny: They took tight end Eric Ebron in the first round, and he has started 27 games the past three seasons. He is solid player who hasn't played like a first-round tight end, although he did have 61 catches last year. Second-round linebacker Kyle Van Noy just won a Super Bowl with the Patriots after being traded there last season. He was never more than solid with the Lions. The hit in the draft came in the third round when they took center Travis Swanson, who is their starter when he's healthy. He missed four games last season with concussion issues, but he's started 31 games in three seasons. Fourth-round corner Nevin Lawson started 16 games last season and has been a nice find. Sixth-round receiver T.J. Jones is still on the roster after missing his rookie season with a shoulder injury, but hasn't done much.

How I did: I questioned taking Ebron in the first round while passing on a corner, and corner is still an issue for them. I liked the pick of Van Noy, and that didn't work out. My third-day gem was pass rusher/tight end Larry Webster, and he is now with Carolina.

New grade: C+

Green Bay Packers

2014 Grade: B

The Skinny: First-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has developed into one of the better players on their defense, while second-round receiver Davante Adams is coming off his best season with 76 catches and 12 touchdowns. That's a nice 1-2 hit at the top. But they got more than that. Backup tight end Richard Rodgers came in the third and starting center Corey Linsley came in the fifth. He's the best pick of their draft from a value standpoint. Sixth-round corner Demetri Goodson is still on the roster, as is seventh-round receiver Jeff Janis. They missed on third-round pick Khyri Thornton, a defensive lineman who was cut after missing his rookie season with a hamstring injury. He is now with Detroit, where he started six games last season.

How I did: I liked the pick of Adams the most, and that looked shaky until last season. I also liked the pick of Clinton-Dix to give them range on the back end. The third-day gem was Goodson, and he did start three games last year when injuries hit.

New grade: B+

Houston Texans

2014 Grade: B+

The Skinny: They took pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney in the first round, and after a slow start to his career he has turned into a good pass rusher. His best football is still to come. Second-round guard Xavier Su'a-Filo started 15 games last season, giving him 25 starts in three seasons. That's good value, even if he's just average. Third-round tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz has developed into a quality pass catcher and is their starting tight end. Quarterback Tom Savage, who enters this season as the starter, came in the fourth round. Backup running back Alfred Blue came in the sixth and Andre Hal, who has developed into a nice starting safety, was taken in the seventh, which makes him the best value pick. They missed big on third-round nose tackle Louis Nix..

How I did: I said the Clowney pick was their best -- even though passing on a quarterback was risky. I questioned not taking a quarterback until the fourth round, and my third-day gem was sixth-round defensive tackle Jeoffrey Pagan. He was waived last summer.

New grade: A

Indianapolis Colts

2014 Grade: C

The Skinny: They didn't have a first-round pick because they traded it for Cleveland running back Trent Richardson, who was a bust. That was an awful move. Second-round offensive lineman Jake Mewhort has developed into a good guard, while third-round receiver Donte Moncrief has started 19 games, but he is coming off an injury-shortened season that saw him miss time with a fractured scapula and a hamstring issue. Those two are the only players on the roster from that draft. That's one of the reasons the roster isn't very good.

How I did: I liked the pick of Moncrief in the second, and I questioned the trade for Richardson in a big way. Who didn't? My third-day gem was fifth-round pick Jonathan Newsome, and when he had 6.5 sacks as a rookie that looked like a good pick. But then he had off-field issues, his play tailed off, and he was released in 2016.

New grade: D

Jacksonville Jaguars

2014 Grade: A

The Skinny: This will be the Blake Bortles draft for the team, which means it won't get the due it deserves. Bortles, the third overall pick, hasn't lived up to expectations and enters 2017 playing for his job. But the team made amends the rest of the draft. They got starting receivers Marqise Lee and Allen Robinson in the second round and starting center Brandon Linder in the third. Fourth-round corner Aaron Colvin plays the slot in their scheme, and will again do so this season. Fifth-round linebacker Telvin Smith is one of the playmakers on their defense. Sixth-round offensive lineman Luke Bowanko has stuck around as a backup with a handful of starts.

How I did: I loved the Bortles pick, and right now that doesn't look good. Smith was my third-day gem, and that has been a big-time hit. I liked what they did the rest of the way, and especially liked the pick of Linder. If Bortles were a hit, this would be an unreal draft. Since he isn't, the grade drops down.

New grade: B

Kansas City Chiefs

2014 Grade: C+

The Skinny: They took edge rusher Dee Ford in the first round, and after a slow start he's developed into a good pass rusher. They took corner Phillip Gaines in the second, and he has started 13 games, including five last season. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued his career, but he does have talent. Their best pick of the draft came with the last one in the seventh round when they landed guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from Canada. He has developed into a quality starting guard who just got a contract extension this spring. Backup offensive lineman Zach Fulton came in the sixth round.

How I did: I liked the pick of Gaines in the third round, and that has just been OK because of injuries. I questioned taking Ford in the first with Tamba Hali and Justin Houston on the roster, but that has worked out for them. My third-day gem was quarterback Aaron Murray, who is no longer with the team and was recently released by the Rams.

New grade: B

Miami Dolphins

2014 Grade: C

The Skinny: The Dolphins took starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James in the first round. He is a solid player who is coming off his best season. They took receiver Jarvis Landry in the second round, and he has become a big playmaker on their offense. Backup defensive back Walt Aikens came in fourth round and backup defensive end Terrence Fede came in the seventh. Aikens has three career starts, and while Fede has none he was part of the rotation last season.

How I did: I liked third-round guard Billy Turner, and he flopped and was released last season. I questioned taking Landry as high as they did, but he has proved to be a valuable player. My third-day gem was fifth-round linebacker Jordan Tripp. He is with his fourth team in Green Bay now.

New grade: B-

Minnesota Vikings

2014 Grade: A

The Skinny: The Vikings had 10 picks in the draft, including two in the first round, but only one of those players -- linebacker Anthony Barr, their first pick -- is expected to be a sure starter in 2017. Barr has developed into a good linebacker. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, their other first-round pick, was becoming a nice player before a devastating knee injury suffered last summer. The damage was extensive and he might not play this season. Third-round pick Scott Crichton saw limited time in his first two seasons, and then missed all of 2016 with an injury. He was waived in March and claimed by the Bills, but he failed his physical. They did land running back Jerick McKinnon in the third, and he has become a nice part of their offense. Backup safety Antone Exum came in the sixth round. The best hit of the draft came in the seventh round when they took defensive tackle Shamar Stephen. He started 16 games last year and should again play a big role on their defense.

How I did: I liked the move to trade back into the first round to get Bridgewater, but the injury clouds that now. My questionable move was taking McKinnon in the third, but that has proven to be a solid pick. My third-day gem was Exum and I loved the speed Barr would bring to the defense.

New grade: C

New England Patriots

2014 Grade: B-

The Skinny: The Patriots had nine picks in the draft. Of those nine, none are projected to be starters in 2017. Ouch. They did take backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round, and he could be their future starter -- or get back value in a trade. He showed well in his three starts last year. First-round pick Dominique Easley was released in 2016 for reportedly being unreliable. He's now with the Rams. Fourth-round center Bryan Stork had concussion issues and was released after starting in 2014 and 2015. Fourth-round running back James White was a major player in the victory in the Super Bowl last February, and has a nice role in the offense. Backup offensive lineman Cameron Fleming also came in the fourth round.

How I did: Like the Patriots, I liked the pick of Easley. Boy, were we wrong. I questioned taking Garoppolo in the second because of value with Brady on the roster. That's still to be determined. My third-day gem was White, who I loved.

New grade: C-

New Orleans Saints

2014 Grade: B

The Skinny: They traded up in the first round to take receiver Brandin Cooks, but after three seasons he was traded to the Patriots for a first-round pick this year. Second-round corner Stanley Jean-Baptiste was a bust and was released in 2015. He is now with the Chiefs, his fourth team. None of the other four picks is still on the Saints' roster. That means they have nothing to show for this draft, other than getting a first-round pick back for Cooks, which they used on right tackle Ryan Ramczyk this year.

How I did: Like the Saints, not good. I liked the pick of Jean-Baptiste. I questioned the decision to wait until the sixth round to take an offensive lineman and my third-day gem was fifth-round safety Vinnie Sunseri. He made the team as a rookie, but is now with the 49ers. This wasn't a good draft at all. Cooks was the only saving grace and he isn't on the roster anymore.

New grade: D

New York Giants

2014 Grade: C+

The Skinny: They took playmaking receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the first round, and he has proven to be worth it. He is a star. They also took starting center Weston Richburg in the second round, and he's been good value. Third-round nose tackle Jay Bromley is a backup, while fourth-round running back Andre Williams was let go last year and is now with the Chargers. Fifth-round safety Nate Berhe is a backup. The best value came with their other fifth-round pick when they took linebacker Devon Kennard. He's started 25 games, including nine last season.

How I did: I liked the pick of Bromley, and he's just been a backup, so the value hasn't been there. My third-day gem was sixth-round corner Bennett Jackson, who had two major knee injuries that led to his being released. At one point, he had a chance to start at safety before his second knee surgery.

New grade: B

New York Jets

2014 Grade: C

The Skinny: They had 12 picks, but of those 12 only two are projected starters in 2017. One is first-round safety Calvin Pryor, but he is on notice after they took safeties with their first two picks this year and peddled him around the league. The other is receiver Quincy Enunwa, who has developed into a nice player after being a sixth-round pick. The rest of the class has provided little. Third-round corner Dexter McDougle is a backup who enters this season on shaky ground, while fourth-round guard Dakota Dozier is also a backup who made two starts last season. They missed big on second-round tight end Jace Amaro, who was let go and is now in Tennessee.

How I did: I liked the idea of taking Pryor in the first round, and made him the best pick. I questioned taking Amaro in the second, and that proved to be true. My third-day gem was fourth-round receiver Jalen Saunders, but he did little and was released in 2015 and has bounced around the league since. This was a terrible draft.

New grade: F

Oakland Raiders

2014 Grade: B

The Skinny: This is the draft that made this team what it is now, a Super Bowl contender. They took pass rusher Khalil Mack with the fifth overall pick. He has turned into one of the best in the NFL. In the second round, they landed quarterback Derek Carr, and he is their franchise passer for the foreseeable future. That's a dynamic 1-2 punch. Third-round guard Gabe Jackson is a good player who helps make the Oakland line one of the best. Fourth-round nose tackle Justin Ellis is a starter, and defensive backs Keith McGill (fourth) and T.J. Carrie (seventh) have both started, with Carrie having 21 starts in three seasons. This was an unreal draft.

How I did: I loved the Mack pick and said in my grades he would be a star. I questioned taking Carr in the second. Bad move. My third-day gem was McGill, who has three career starts. In my grading, I said this could be a heck of a draft if Carr develops. He did; it is.

New grade: A+

Philadelphia Eagles

2014 Grade: B+

The Skinny: First-round pick Marcus Smith, an edge rusher, has to be considered a bust so far. He has not started a game and has just four sacks in three seasons. That's a bad return. Second-round receiver Jordan Matthews has been a good player for them, starting 35 games with 223 catches. That is value. The Eagles released third-round receiver Josh Huff after a gun charge last November. He is now with Tampa Bay, but was mostly a backup in Philadelphia. Fourth-round corner Jaylen Watkins was cut in 2015, but was brought back last year and played 38 percent of the defensive snaps, starting four games. He has played slot corner and safety as well. Fifth-round defensive tackle Taylor Hart is now being tried at right tackle after being cut last year and then brought back midway through the season. Seventh-round pick Beau Allen is a backup defensive tackle.

How I did: I liked the pick of Huff in the third, which didn't pan out. I questioned passing on a corner until the fourth, and they still have issues there. My third-day gem was Hart, a defensive tackle from Oregon who didn't work out on that side of the ball.

New grade: D

Pittsburgh Steelers

2014 Grade: B

The Skinny: The Steelers had big hits with their first two picks, who are both important pieces on their defense. They landed starting inside linebacker Ryan Shazier in the first round and defensive end Stephon Tuitt in the second. Shazier has 24 starts the past two seasons, missing some time because of injuries. Tuitt has 28 and missed two last year with a knee injury. Third-round running back Dri Archer didn't work out, and he is no longer with the team. Fourth-round receiver Martavis Bryant was a starter before being suspended for the 2016 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He is expected back this season. Sixth-round pick Daniel McCullers is a backup nose tackle.

How I did: I loved their first two picks, and made Bryant their best pick in the fourth. I questioned taking Archer, and that played true. My third-day gem was McCullers, who has started for them.

New grade: B+

San Diego Chargers

2014 Grade: B-

The Skinny: The Chargers landed corner Jason Verrett in the first round, and he has become their best cover player. They hit on that one. Second-round pass rusher Jeremiah Attaochu has 13 starts with 10 sacks in his three seasons, but he's coming off a hip injury that shortened his 2016 season. Fifth-round defensive tackle Ryan Carrethers is a backup. Third-round offensive lineman Chris Watt was waived last year as he battled to come back from a knee injury.

How I did: I said Verrett was the best pick, and he has been -- by far. I questioned the decision to trade up in the second to get Attaochu, and he's played below expectations so far. My third-day gem was running back Marlon Grice, and he was cut as a rookie.

New grade: C-

San Francisco 49ers

2014 Grade: B

The Skinny: They took safety/corner Jimmie Ward in the first round and he has started 18 games the past two seasons at safety. He was limited to 10 last year because of injuries, but he's a solid player. Second-round running back Carlos Hyde was having a nice career, but he is coming off a torn MCL he suffered in Week 17 last season. They hit on third-round linebacker Chris Borland, but he suddenly retired after his rookie season. They got 24 starts out of third-round center Marcus Martin, but he was waived this spring and is now in Cleveland. Fourth-round corner Dontae Johnson has four starts in three seasons, but his playing time went way down last year. Receiver Bruce Ellington, another fourth-round pick, missed all of last season with a hamstring injury and has just 19 catches in his career. Keith Reaser, a fifth-round corner, is also a backup. Fifth-round edge player Aaron Lynch has been a productive player, getting 12.5 sacks his first two seasons, but he's coming off a season that saw him suspended for four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy and then get just 1.5 sacks.

How I did: I thought Ward was their best pick, and he is that. I questioned taking Hyde when they did because they had so many backs, but that's kind of worked out. I made Lynch my third-day gem, saying if he gets his character concerns under control he could be a steal.

New grade: B-

Seattle Seahawks

2014 Grade: B+

The Skinny: The Seahawks traded out of the first round with the Vikings to get extra picks, and then traded again with the Lions to end up with nine picks. With John Schneider's track record, you would think there would be a lot of hits. But the only projected sure starter in 2017 is second-round pick Justin Britt, their starting center. Linebacker Cassius Marsh, a fourth-round pick, also could start. Paul Richardson, who was their first pick in the second round (they had two), is a backup receiver. Injuries have slowed his development. Fourth-round pick Kevin Pierre-Louis is a backup linebacker who does a nice job on special teams. That's it from this draft. So it's one definite starter, and maybe one more. That's not great.

How I did: I liked the choice of Richardson, which hasn't worked out yet. I questioned taking Britt in the second, and I was wrong. My third-day gem was Marsh, who has been a good rotation player. I thought this class would be better.

New grade: C-

St. Louis Rams

2014 Grade: A+

The Skinny: They had a ton of picks, including two first-round picks, thanks to the trade with the Redskins in the Robert Griffin III deal. One of those first-round picks was tackle Greg Robinson, the second overall pick, who hasn't lived up to the expectations. Some consider him a bust. But Aaron Donald, their second first-round pick, is one of the best defensive players in the league. Second-round corner Lamarcus Joyner has been their nickel corner. Third-round running back Tre Mason is no longer with the team after being released in March following off-field issues. He showed promise as a rookie with 765 yards rushing. They got a starting safety in Mo Alexander in the fourth round and starting corner E.J. Gaines in the sixth. Backup center Demetrius Rhaney came in the seventh.

How I did: I thought Joyner was their best pick, and that's certainly not the case with Donald becoming the player he is now. I questioned the Mason pick, while making Gaines my third-day gem. P.S. I loved the Robinson and the Donald picks. Like the Rams, that's one for two.

New grade: B

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2014 Grade: B+

The Skinny: They took receiver Mike Evans in the first round, and he has developed into a Pro Bowl player and the go-to guy on their offense. They came back and added tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in the second round, and he is now with the Jets after Tampa Bay released him last season following a DUI arrest. His talent was wasted with the Bucs. Third-round running back Charles Sims has been a nice backup running back in his three seasons. Fifth-round offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile has started 18 games, including 14 last year at left guard. He has struggled at times.

How I did: I liked the pick of Seferian-Jenkins, but that was based on his talent. And I think it still would have held up if he didn't have off-field issues. I questioned taking Sims in the third with pass-rush help needed. My third-day gem was receiver Robert Herron, who was waived before the 2015 season. Miss.

New grade: C

Tennessee Titans

2014 Grade: C-

The Skinny: They took tackle Taylor Lewan in the first round and he has developed into a good left tackle. Fourth-round defensive end DaQuan Jones has started 16 games each of the past two seasons and has become a really good run defender. The best pick in terms of value was fifth-round choice Avery Williamson. He has started 43 games the past three seasons at linebacker, including 16 last season. He is a productive player on their defense. They did miss big on second-round running back Bishop Sankey, who was released in 2016 after 12 starts his first two seasons.

How I did: I made Jones their best pick, so that was a hit. I questioned taking Lewan that high with two good tackles on the roster, but that paid off for them. I also questioned the decision to take Sankey, which didn't work out. My third-day gem was quarterback Zack Mettenberger, which also didn't work out.

New grade: B+

Washington Redskins

2014 Grade: B-

The Skinny: They didn't have a first-round pick -- it was traded away in the Robert Griffin III deal -- but they ended up with a nice draft haul. They took linebacker Trent Murphy in the second round, and he's started 22 games and had nine sacks last season off the bench. Their first third-round pick, Morgan Moses, has emerged as a quality right tackle, and the team gave him a contract extension this spring. Spencer Long, who was also taken in the third round, is their starting center. And fourth-round pick Bashaud Breeland has started 43 games at corner in three seasons. That's great value. Fifth-round receiver Ryan Grant is a backup.

How I did: I thought Moses was their best pick, and he's played to that level. I also liked Murphy, but did question taking him in the second round. I was wrong. My third-day gem was Breeland, and I hit that one.

New grade: A