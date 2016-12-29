Reigning MVP Cam Newton reveals who he would pick as MVP this season

In 2015, Cam Newton came out of nowhere to win the MVP -- no one picked him before the season -- despite playing behind a questionable offensive line and throwing to a rag-tag assortment of weapons. He won't win the award this season and certainly won't get any votes either.

But he can voice his opinion on who he thinks should take the trophy from him. And Newton, according to the Tampa Bay Times, believes Raiders quarterback Derek Carr should get the hardware.

"For him, and his important to his team," Newton said. "When we played Oakland, it was a different team. When he came back in ... the energy was just as impactful as anybody coming back in the game, and what he meant to his team was everything. That's why I'd vote for him."

Newton's answer strikes at the heart of the argument for Carr to win MVP. The Raiders are an offense-first team with little in the way of defensive stopping ability and have come back multiple times late in games with wild finishes.

Carr was the league's second-best fourth-quarter passer (behind only Tom Brady) coming into Week 16, when he suffered a broken fibula that will keep him out for the rest of the year (Carr immediately knew it was broken). He'll miss only one week, but also struggled a bit over the last few weeks after injuring his finger against the Chiefs on Thursday night in a Week 14 loss.

It's hard to imagine him garnering the support of voters given his absence in the final week of the season as well as Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan playing well this year and the Raiders potentially slipping to the No. 5 seed (if Kansas City wins and Oakland loses).

But he's certainly got the support of the reigning MVP.