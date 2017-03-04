Report: Alabama star Reuben Foster sent home from NFL Combine in strange event
Foster is CBS Sports' top-ranked inside linebacker in the 2017 NFL Draft
A potential top-10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Alabama star linebacker Reuben Foster was suddenly sent home from the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
In a series of tweets, Schefter reports that Foster got into a “heated argument with a hospital worker,” though a NFL spokesperson refused to comment past saying the decision to send Foster away was for “personal reasons.”
Foster arrived at the combine on Thursday with the rest of the linebackers and spent Friday getting measured, undergoing medical examinations and meeting with the media. Schefter says Foster was told to leave before scheduled team interviews Friday night.
Due to his early departure, Foster will miss additional team meetings and psychological testing as well as the bench press and on-field workout portions of the combine, though he was not expected to participate in physical activities due to recent rotator cuff surgery.
Instead, he will fly back to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday and likely begin preparing for the Crimson Tide’s Pro Day on Wednesday, March 8, though he may not be cleared for many -- if any -- of those workouts either.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller notes that “interviews were bad for Foster this week.” A rough overall showing in his incident-shortened time at the combine could indicate to potential slippage in the draft, though he does have nearly two full months to turn things around.
Foster -- who checked in at 6-foot, 229 pounds with 32 3/8” arms and 10 1/4” hands -- is rated as the No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 7 overall player in the 2017 draft class, according to CBS Sports and NFLDraftScout.com.
