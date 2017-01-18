Report: Bill O'Brien to call Texans' plays, Mike Vrabel to run defense

Bill O'Brien may have had little say in the decision to sign Brock Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million deal last March, but the Texans' head coach will assume play-calling duties in 2017, which means the quarterback's fate -- and along with it, O'Brien's -- could be tied to the team's success next season.

The Texans and offensive coordinator George Godsey parted ways in the days following the playoff loss to the Patriots, and instead of hiring a repalcement, O'Brien will take on those duties, according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

O'Brien was the Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2011 (and before that, their quarterbacks coach from 2009-2010), and he parlayed that success into the Penn State coaching job before returning to the NFL as the Texans' coach in 2014.

But unlike New England, where O'Brien had the luxury of Tom Brady, Houston's situation is slightly more complicated. Osweiler was one of the league's worst passer in 2016. In fact, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, he ranked 33rd among the 34 quarterbacks ranked, ahead of only Rams rookie Jared Goff. O'Brien's task it so make Osweiler something more than that, something in line with that $18 million average annual salary.

On the other side of the ball, according to TheMMQB.com, the Texans will promote linebackers coach Mike Vrabel to defensive coordinator. And current defensive coordinator, 69-year-old Romeo Crennel, will remain on staff in a senior advisor role.

Vrabel, 41, spent eight of his 14 NFL seasons playing linebacker for the Patriots, and he's considered among the next wave of hot coaching candidates. The Los Angeles Rams showed interest in interviewing him for their head-coaching vacancy in recent weeks before ultimately hiring 30-year-old Sean McVay, formerly the Redskins offensive coordinator.