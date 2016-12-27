Report: Bills will bench Tyrod Taylor to avoid $30.75 million payout if he's injured

Upheaval was expected in Buffalo though the timing is a bit odd. Either way, the Bills fired Rex Ryan (and twin brother Rob, for good measure) on Tuesday, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, quarterback Tyrod Taylor is headed to the bench and it's strictly for business reasons.

Specifically, the organization doesn't want to be on the hook for the $30.75 million left on his contract that becomes guaranteed should Taylor suffer a serious injury.

"A week after the Titans lost Marcus Mariota and the Raiders lost Derek Carr, the Bills are not planning to take any chances with Taylor," Schefter wrote.

Mariota and Carr both suffered fractured fibulas in Week 16, and both are sidelined into the offseason. The Titans are out of the playoff race while the Raiders' best season since 2002 is now all but over.

Taylor and the Bills agreed to a $90 million extension in August, but the deal only included $9.5 million in guarantees.

Meanwhile, EJ Manuel, the Bills' 2013 first-round pick, is now expected to start the season finale against the Jets where, incidentally, Ryan was coach from 2009-2014. Manuel started 10 games as a rookie but has seen his playing time diminish in the years since. He started four times in 2014, twice in 2015 and has no starts in five appearances this season.

There's also the Bills' 2016 fourth-round pick, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones. General manager Doug Whaley said earlier this month that he hopes Jones doesn't see the field this season because "That would mean something terrible happened" (by the way, we might be at that point), though the team has long been enamored with his potential.