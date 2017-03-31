Report: Case Keenum to sign with Vikings, adding more mystery to QB situation

One of the biggest mysteries heading into the 2017 NFL season revolves around the Vikings’ quarterback situation.

It’s been seven months since Teddy Bridgewater suffered a gruesome injury that cost him the entire 2016 season, and no one in Minnesota seems to know if he’ll be healthy enough to play in 2017.

With Bridgewater’s health still in doubt heading into the upcoming season, the Vikings decided to add Case Keenum on Friday to potentially serve as a backup quarterback for Sam Bradford, Mark Berman of Fox-26 in Houston has reported. According to ESPN.com, Keenum has agreed to a one-year deal worth $2 million that could increase if he should hit certain unspecified playing incentives.

Although it might seem like the Vikings are bringing Keenum in because they don’t expect Bridgewater to play in 2017, it’s also possible that they’re bringing him just to make sure they have enough depth at quarterback going into offseason workouts, which begin in mid-April.

If Bridgewater does return for the 2017 season, it’s highly unlikely that the Vikings would keep Keenum, Bradford and Bridgewater. However, if Bridgewater can’t return, then Keenum will give the Vikings a veteran backup, something they currently lack. The only other quarterback on the roster is Taylor Heinicke, who’s never thrown a regular-season pass during his two years with the team.

Keenum is headed to Minnesota after spending time in St. Louis and Los Angeles. The 29-year-old went 7-7 as a starter during his two years with the Rams (2015-16). Keenum also spent three years in Houston, where he went 2-8 as a starter.

As for Bridgewater, his health still remains a complete mystery, and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer only added to that mystery during an interview at the NFL’s annual league meetings this week.

When asked if Bridgewater would be the team’s starter in 2017, he said he had “no idea.”

Zimmer also added that there’s “no timetable” for his return.

The good news for the Vikings is that Bridgewater is now healthy enough to throw the ball. The quarterback shared a video of himself throwing this week, which is the first time since his injury that he’s shown a video where he’s been healthy enough to throw.