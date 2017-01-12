Report: Chargers plan to play in 30,000-seat soccer stadium in 2017-2018

After 56 years in San Diego, it looks like the Chargers are leaving for Los Angeles. Logistically, there will be a lot to work out, and high up on the to-do list is the matter of where the Chargers will play. The Los Angeles Rams currently call the 90,000-seat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home, at least until their shiny new stadium is complete in 2019.

And according to Pro Football Talk, the Chargers will play in a professional soccer stadium for the next two years. Specifically: The 30,000-seat StubHub Center, which serves as the home of MLS' Los Angeles Galaxy.

As PFT notes, "The StubHub Center gives the Chargers a chance to market a very unique experience, giving fans an intimate environment for watching a pro football game." That's one way to spin it but what happens when the Chargers can't even sell out a 30,000-seat stadium?

Meanwhile, San Diego Chargers fans are predictably unhappy with owner Dean Spanos' decision to move the team north.

How's San Diego taking news of imminent relocation? Front door of Chargers Park egged tonight. San Diego police monitoring facility now. pic.twitter.com/t0gYwfpauF — Michael Gehlken (@sdutGehlken) January 12, 2017

There's more: The Los Angeles Daily News' Vincent Bonsignore reports that the Chargers might consider changing their name at some point after relocation, though it won't happen in time for next season.

Can confirm the #Chargers will consider rebranding. Won't happen in time for 2017 - if at all - but absolutely under consideration — Vincent Bonsignore (@DailyNewsVinny) January 12, 2017

Hall of Famer and Chargers great Dan Fouts put the situation in perspective for a fan base that may now be without a team: "At first, I hoped it was fake news," he said of the Chargers leaving San Diego. "It's something that is unfathomable, but it is reality,"