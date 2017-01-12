Report: Chargers plan to play in 30,000-seat soccer stadium in 2017-2018

What happens if the Chargers can't fill the StubHub Center?

After 56 years in San Diego, it looks like the Chargers are leaving for Los Angeles. Logistically, there will be a lot to work out, and high up on the to-do list is the matter of where the Chargers will play. The Los Angeles Rams currently call the 90,000-seat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home, at least until their shiny new stadium is complete in 2019.

And according to Pro Football Talk, the Chargers will play in a professional soccer stadium for the next two years. Specifically: The 30,000-seat StubHub Center, which serves as the home of MLS' Los Angeles Galaxy.

As PFT notes, "The StubHub Center gives the Chargers a chance to market a very unique experience, giving fans an intimate environment for watching a pro football game." That's one way to spin it but what happens when the Chargers can't even sell out a 30,000-seat stadium?

Meanwhile, San Diego Chargers fans are predictably unhappy with owner Dean Spanos' decision to move the team north.

There's more: The Los Angeles Daily News' Vincent Bonsignore reports that the Chargers might consider changing their name at some point after relocation, though it won't happen in time for next season.

Hall of Famer and Chargers great Dan Fouts put the situation in perspective for a fan base that may now be without a team: "At first, I hoped it was fake news," he said of the Chargers leaving San Diego. "It's something that is unfathomable, but it is reality,"

stubhub-center-stadium.jpg
A view of the 30,000-seat StubHub Center. Getty Images
CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories