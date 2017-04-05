Report: Cowboys are emerging as favorites to host the 2018 NFL Draft

After a half-century in New York City, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago for 2015 and 2016, and in a few weeks, Philadelphia will host the event. Other teams are lining up to bring the biggest offseason spectacle to their cities, and in a year’s time the 2018 draft could be coming to you from the Cowboys’ shiny new training facility in Frisco, Texas.

ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Cowboys’ “have emerged as favorites” in part because of The Star, the team’s 91-acre campus that includes the Ford Center, which is described as “a state-of-the-art, 510,000 square foot indoor athletic facility ... [that] seats 12,000 and features interior and exterior video boards.”

Philadelphia is also in the running for next year’s draft, while Kansas City and Green Bay are considered long shots.

Earlier this week, Packers president Mark Murphy made his case.

“We’ve put some thought into it,” he said. “I think with Titletown being up and running then, it’d be a nice way to showcase some of the things that we’ve done to Lambeau Field and around the stadium.”

The Packers submitted proposals to host the draft in 2019, 2020 or 2021, and while concerns about inclement weather might be the most obvious obstacle, the real issue is the number of available hotel rooms to support such an event.

“I think (the hotel space is) certainly not what you’d need for a home game or a Super Bowl,” Murphy explained. “Lodge Kohler would be -- having a nice hotel would probably help -- not that we don’t have other nice hotels. So we’ll see. I keep my fingers crossed, but I’d say it’s probably a long shot.”

And it sounds like Murphy’s right.

Meanwhile, Fowler reports that New York City won’t be in the mix for the draft in ’18, or in the near future.