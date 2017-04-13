Report: Johnathan Hankins leaves Giants for three-year, $30 million deal with Colts
The Colts continue beefing up their defensive line
Johnathan Hankins was one of the top free-agent defensive linemen still available but it appears he has finally been snatched up. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hankins will leave the Giants to sign a three-year, $30 million contract with the Colts. The deal contains $14.5 million in guaranteed salary, per Schefter.
Hankins played on what might have been the NFL's best defensive line last season, teaming with Jason Pierre-Paul, Olivier Vernon and Damon Harrison to form a terrifying front four for New York. Hankins did not have his best season, though, finishing with fewer sacks, tackles for loss and pressures than during his last healthy season (2014).
There was a report earlier this week that the Giants had offered Hankins a four-year deal worth $28 million and that he was shopping it around looking for a better offer. He appears to have gotten it from the Colts, who have spent heavily on their defensive front this offseason as new general manager Chris Ballard has looked to fortify his team's biggest weakness. The Colts previously signed Jabaal Sheard, John Simon, Al Woods and Margus Hunt.
As for Hankins, his $10 million average annual value ranks 11th among defensive tackles league-wide, while the $14.5 million in guarantees ranks 15th.
