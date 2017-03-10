Report: Kirk Cousins won't sign a long-term deal as long as Bruce Allen is with Redskins



Good news: Kirk Cousins signed his franchise tender Friday , which means, barring the unforeseen, he’ll be the Redskins quarterback in 2017 and will earn $23.9 million for his troubles.

Bad news, at least for Redskins fans that want to see Cousins sign a long-term deal: It ain’t happening, according to CSN Washington’s Chick Hernandez -- not unless there are changes in the front office.

Source close to the Cousins camp tells me as long as Bruce Allen is team president , he will NOT negotiate a long term deal. #redskins — Chick Hernandez (@CHICKatCSN) March 10, 2017 It speaks to most of the players dislike the way Scot McCloughan situation was handled #redskins — Chick Hernandez (@CHICKatCSN) March 10, 2017

In case you missed it, the Redskins fired general manager Scot McCloughan on Thursday , the first day of free agency. That leaves president Bruce Allen in charge. Here’s Allen’s statement on the matter:

“The Washington Redskins have released Scot McCloughan from the organization effective immediately,” Allen said. “We wish him success in his future endeavors. The team will have no further comment on his departure. The organization remains confident in our personnel department as we execute our free agency plans as well as prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.”

The latest from Hernandez meshes with reports from earlier in the week.

As recently as Thursday, there were reports that Cousins wanted out of Washington . And all indications are that he wants to play for the 49ers, where he would be reunited with Kyle Shanahan, who was in Washington when Cousins was drafted in 2012. In fact, Cousins asked Redskins owner Daniel Snyder for a trade but, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, “was basically told not to get his hopes up.”

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora added some context, via Twitter.

“Would Cousins be open to a trade and welcome it? Yes. Is he demanding a trade? No. Would he play there $24 million in 2017 if need be? Absolutely. Will Cousins sign that franchise tag and lock in that salary? Without a doubt, and soon at that. Is San Francisco the only team that likes him? Nope.

“The 49ers indicated strongly to [just signed Brian] Hoyer he’s the guy for 2017 and [that there won’t be a] trade for Cousins this year,” La Canfora continued. “Words are cheap but they recruited him as a starter. ... Bottom line: If the ‘Skins negotiate off the franchise tag figure [$24 million] and make legit offers, everyone could quickly kiss and make up. If they don’t step up to the plate, [there] will be another wacko offseason [in Washington].”

Now that Cousins has signed his tender, the Redskins can trade him, and that may be their best chance to get something in return for a franchise quarterback that sounds like he would rather be elsewhere. This isn’t a new development; last month, NFL Network analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah said there was a 50/50 chance Cousins wasn’t in Washington in 2017.

“From what I hear, they’re not, in [Redskins Park], totally 100 percent sold on Kirk to give him the money that he could get,” Jeremiah said at the time. “So I don’t think they come to a long-term deal, and I don’t think they can really afford to franchise him next year for a third year. So the feeling is hey, if we’re going to move on, we need to get something in exchange for him.”

It’s still unclear what Plan B would be for the Redskins, who currently have Colt McCoy and Nate Sudfeld on the depth chart behind Cousins.