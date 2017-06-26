Report: Michael Floyd sentenced to one day in jail after testing positive for alcohol

Michael Floyd is heading back to jail, but he won't be there long.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Floyd to one day in jail after he tested positive for alcohol, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, who added that Floyd will still be forced to serve the final five days of his house arrest.

The Vikings are standing by their player.

"When we signed Michael Floyd, we hoped he would show signs of improvement and we continue to expect that he shows progress and a professional attitude," said Vikings general manager Rick Spielman in a statement. "We believe Michael will be a productive member of the Vikings organization, both on and off the field. Pursuant to the ruling of the Arizona Court earlier today, Michael will serve the remainder of his sentence and we expect him to be with the team at the start of training camp in Mankato when the players report on July 26."

Floyd's ongoing legal issues stem from his arrest in December, when he was found asleep at the wheel of his car at a traffic light. In February, Floyd was sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days of house arrest after being found guilty of extreme DUI. Floyd was less than a week away from finishing his house arrest sentence when he failed an alcohol test.

After initially denying the existence of a failed test, he then blamed the infraction on kombucha tea. From his statement at the time, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Michael Floyd started his 96-day home monitoring on March 13, 2017. During this time period, Michael was tested a minimum of six times per day. For the first 90 days, Michael's blood alcohol content was 0.0 for all of his 500 plus tests. On June 10, 2017, Michael watched movies at his place of residence until 3:00 a.m. During that time, he drank several bottles of kombucha tea drinks, unaware that the drinks contain alcohol. On June 11, 2017 at 5:30 a.m., Michael was tested and his blood alcohol content was .055. Michael was tested again at 5:54 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was down to .045. Michael was tested again at 6:23 a.m. and his blood alcohol content was .044. He then went back to sleep and missed a test at 6:33 a.m. Michael was five days away from the end of his home monitoring. Prior to and after this incident, Michael has not had any alcohol whatsoever since the start of his home monitoring. Unfortunately, the kombucha teas that Michael did drink resulted in a positive blood alcohol content reading. As a result, the Court wishes to hear from Michael on June 26. At that time, Michael will have an opportunity to explain how this unfortunate test result happened.

The Vikings then corroborated Floyd's kombucha defense.

Floyd, who was a member of the Cardinals when he was arrested, signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending the end of the 2016 season with the Patriots. Since entering the NFL in 2012 as a first rounder, he's racked up 3,781 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.