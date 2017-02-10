Report: Odell Beckham robbed of 'jewelry and cash' while attending Super Bowl

Like most NFL players, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham made the trip to the Super Bowl in Houston. Unlike a lot of his colleagues, he was serving as a guest analyst on ESPN. Unlike, hopefully, the rest of his co-workers, he was reportedly robbed while there.

According to a report by Page Six, Beckham was robbed of "jewelry and cash" while at the Super Bowl. Apparent rumors of a mugging appear to be incorrect.

From the report:

A source close to the Giants confirmed that the star wide receiver was indeed robbed, but he said it was not a mugging at all and nothing "pricey" was taken. The source explained that Beckham was staying at a hotel in Houston, but that he also left a bag of his belongings at a friend's house. (As one does?) "He just had some stuff there," the source said. "Shoes and that sort of thing. It wasn't anything expensive -- just some of his belongings." The source said that the home was broken into and that Beckham's stuff was gone.

Leaving a bag of stuff at a buddy's house isn't weird. Unless the bag is only full of jewelry and cash, then it's a little weird.

The whole thing is just a very weird story. Was it jewelry? Was cash in the bag? Was it just a bunch of shoes and random clothes? Those are very different circumstances.

Regardless, it dovetails with a general theme of thievery from the week in Houston. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had his jersey snagged from the team's locker room after the Pats beat the Falcons 34-28 to claim their fifth Super Bowl title under Bill Belichick.

It has been a pretty huge deal nationally, with Brady waiting for it to pop up on eBay, although the Houston Police Department doesn't seem all that concerned about the whereabouts of the jersey, what with actual crimes occurring in the real world.

Maybe Beckham's bag is just on the Patriots equipment truck too. Hopefully for Beckham his bag isn't worth as much as Brady's jersey.