Report: Patriots join Dolphins and remove Joe Mixon from draft board

Joe Mixon might be a first-round talent but there’s no guarantee he’ll even be drafted. The former Oklahoma running back was caught on tape hitting a woman, and while several NFL teams have met with him in recent weeks (Mixon was barred from the NFL combine), the Patriots have removed him from their draft board altogether, according to the Boston Herald.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft declined to speak about Mixon, but he did tell the Herald this week, “While I believe in second chances and giving players an opportunity for redemption, I also believe that playing in the NFL is a privilege, not a right. For me, personally, I believe that privilege is lost for men who have a history of abusing women.”

Meanwhile, the New England isn’t the only team reportedly passing on Mixon. There’s a “zero percent chance” the Dolphins draft the running back, according to the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero, though, as the old saying goes, it only takes one.

Look no further than the Chiefs, who took Tyreek Hill in the fifth round of last year’s draft. Hill pleaded guilty to felony domestic violence and battery by strangulation in August 2015, but the Chiefs, with the approval of their owner, drafted him anyway. As a rookie, he was one of the league’s most explosive players, scoring three special teams touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns and six more receiving touchdowns.

Earlier this month, NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that the Lions, Saints, Bengals and Browns all met privately with Mixon prior to his pro day.