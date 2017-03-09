Reports: Cousins wants out of Washington; Brian Hoyer viewed as backup with 49ers

Here’s what we know: Kirk Cousins is currently a member of the Washington Redskins. How long that remains the case is anyone’s guess, even though he’s the team’s best quarterback, was among the league’s best quarterbacks a season ago and there is no clear replacement plan should the Skins decide to move on from Cousins. (Seriously. He ranked third in total value among all quarterbacks last season, according to Football Outsiders’ metrics, behind only Matt Ryan and Drew Brees.)

There have been reports dating back to last month that Cousins is headed for San Francisco to reunite with Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Cousins was drafted and went on to great success with the Falcons. There were more reports earlier this week and even more still since.

Here’s NFL Network’s Steve Wyche:

"Cousins has made it clear he does not want to be there. He wants to get to San Francisco and play for Kyle Shanahan." @wyche89 on Cousins — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) March 8, 2017

And here’s ESPN’s Jason Reid, formerly of the Washington Post:

No matter what anyone thinks of Cousins' ability, he is a person of principle. Unless he changes, not enough money in world to want this. — Jason Reid (@JReidESPN) March 9, 2017

“This” would be front-office upheaval going on at Redskins Park. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora wrote in great detail Wednesday about the palace intrigue . It gets weirder:

Kirk Cousins appealed personally to owner Dan Snyder for a trade but was basically told not to get his hopes up, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

The implication, again, is that Cousins is looking for a fresh start, presumably in San Francisco. You might point out that the 49ers might have already moved on from that plan by signing Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer, who played in Chicago last season, has started 31 games since 2012 but he appears to be a contingency option in San Francisco.

Aditi Kinkhabwala on NFL Network, citing source close to Kyle said that Shanny views Hoyer as a backup type QB. — Rich Tandler (@Rich_TandlerCSN) March 8, 2017

That said, Hoyer’s contract doesn’t look to be of the backup variety.

Already established 49ers not pursuing Cousins - further proof: Hoyer can make $9M/yr there with reasonable, attainable incentives ... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 9, 2017

Either way, Cousins-to-San Francisco remains on the table. Of course, there’s always drama, often of the unforeseen variety, when the Redskins are involved, which brings us to this report from KNBR’s Kevin Jones, who writes that there’s a reason Cousins isn’t in the Bay Area.

Sources tell KNBR.com that Snyder is holding onto bad blood he and current 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan crafted years ago. Snyder fired Shanahan and his father Mike after a 3-13 campaign in 2013 that played out in the public eye through media leaks. Snyder does not want to help Shanahan succeed at the NFL level. This factor, coupled with draft pick compensation, GM Scot McCloughan’s absence and Cousins’ refusal to sign his franchise tag offer are all reasons why a deal has not been struck.

We’ll repeat what we’ve said for weeks: For now, the Redskins and Cousins remain on the same side, though tenuously. And should they go their separate ways, here’s to hoping the Redskins have a Plan B. One suggestion: Going after that player the Redskins originally tried to land in 2009: Jay Cutler.