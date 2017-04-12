Retired Peyton Manning finally explains the true meaning of his 'Omaha' call

Now that Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey has been found , the greatest mystery in pro football involves Peyton Manning and the true meaning of his "Omaha" call.

Over the past few years, several players have tried to explain mysterious audible call. Eli Manning was asked about it once, Aaron Rodgers tried to explain it once and at one point, we even had one of Manning's old teammates, Reggie Wayne, try to break down the meaning of Omaha.

Of course, there's nothing like hearing it from the horse's mouth, and now that Manning's retired, it appears that he's now willing to talk about the meaning of his favorite word.

Peyton Manning finally shared his biggest secret: The meaning of Omaha. USATSI

During an appearance at the Adobe Summit in late March, Manning was asked what "Omaha" meant, and surprisingly, he actually answered the question.

"Omaha was just a indicator word," Manning explained from the Las Vegas event. "It was a trigger word that meant we had changed the play, there was low time on the clock and the ball needed to be snapped right now to kind of let my offensive lineman know that 'Hey, we'd gone to Plan B, there's low time on the clock.' It's a rhythmic three-syllable word, 'O-ma-ha, set hut.'"

Boom. Mystery solved.

Also, it's probably worth noting that this explanation was way better than the last one he gave. Back in January 2014, Manning joked that the call meant different things based on things like what color jersey the Broncos were wearing.

"Omaha is a run play, but it could be a pass play or a play-action pass depending on a couple things: the wind, which way we're going, the quarter and the jerseys that we're wearing," Manning said at the time.

After the audible call got huge, Manning says that people actually offered him money to use a different word instead of Omaha.

"I can't tell you how many solicitations I used to get for alternate words," Manning said at the Adobe event. "People would write me letters."

At the event, Manning also revealed that he has no interest in politics, doesn't want to be president of the United States and would prefer not to ever be the head football coach at the University of Tennessee.