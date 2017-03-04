Reuben Foster reportedly played 'do you know who I am?' card at combine
Foster was sent home early from the combine on Friday
Alabama star and potential top-10 draft pick Reuben Foster was sent home early from the NFL combine on Friday night after getting into what was described as “a heated argument” with a hospital worker. Very early on Saturday morning, more details about the incident emerged, per Robert Klemko of The MMQB.
(Bryan Broaddus of Cowboys.com notes that Foster likely had a long day waiting for his MRI.)
Foster was told to leave as a result of the exchange and did not participate in team interviews on Friday evening. As our Adam Silverstein noted on Friday night, Foster will miss additional team meetings and psychological testing as well as the bench press and on-field workout portions of the combine, though he was not expected to participate in physical activities due to recent rotator cuff surgery.
He will presumably meet with teams at Alabama’s Pro Day, which takes place on Wednesday, March 8. Foster is rated as the No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 7 overall player in the 2017 draft class, according to CBS Sports and NFLDraftScout.com, but his conduct at the combine could send him tumbling down the draft board if he does not come up with an adequate explanation when he meets with NFL teams.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Jets 'open for business' in trade-downs
Mike Maccagnan's message to teams that want to move up in the draft: 'Call us up'
-
Marshall, Patriots have mutual interest
Marshall spent the last two seasons with the Jets and has previously expressed interest in...
-
NFL combine: Live updates from Day 4
The combine continues with quarterbacks in passing drills as 330 potential draftees try to...
-
Corey Davis won't work out due to ankle
Davis is considered one of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft
-
Reuben Foster sent home from NFL Combine
Foster is CBS Sports' top-ranked inside linebacker in the 2017 NFL Draft
-
Combine: Peppers to do LB and DB drills
The Michigan star has a fan in Panthers coach Ron Rivera
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre