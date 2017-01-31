Rex Ryan on the Buffalo Bills: 'I don't wish them luck'

When Rex Ryan arrived in Buffalo in January 2015, he said the Bills would be "the last team I ever coach," presumably because he planned to have a long and fruitful career in western New York, and reverse a trend that hadn't seen the organization make it to the postseason since 1999.

Twenty-three months later, and with a 15-16 record to show for his efforts, the Bills fired Ryan. Now, more than a month after he was canned, have Ryan's thoughts about the Bills evolved?

"I don't wish them (the Bills) bad will," Ryan said, via the New York Daily News. "I don't. But I don't wish them luck, either. I'll be honest: I don't wish them good luck. I don't wish them bad luck. I just don't wish them luck. I wish the Jets luck."

So, basically, Ryan's bitter, right?

"I'm really not that bitter and maybe that $15 million is one of the reasons," he said of the money he'll still be making from Buffalo even after his termination. "I'm not bitter, man. ... Yeah, I'm hurt. I was hurt by it. There's no question. But bitter ain't how I feel. I'm like, 'Shoot, if they never wanted me here, then fine. I ain't here. I'm not your coach anymore. Fine and dandy."

Ryan then added that he's fired up for his next job as an analyst at ESPN.

"But I got an opportunity in front of me that a lot of guys don't get. I'm going to see where it takes me. Maybe this is a different career and I really enjoy it. I'm hoping that's the way it is. Maybe I get into and I don't like it. Maybe they don't like me. Maybe I go back to doing something I love, which is coaching. I'll never say never. I'm a young guy still. ... I'm healthy. But bitter? Nah. Not bitter, man. I'm really not."

Prior to landing in Buffalo, Ryan coached the Jets from 2009-2014, leading them to back-to-back AFC Championship games in his first two seasons before four straight years of .500-or-worse football that ultimately led to him getting relieved of his duties.

"They had to fire me," Ryan said of the Jets. "I won four games (in 2014). It's as simple as that regardless of whether we had $40 million or whatever under the cap. It felt like $70 million under the cap. So, I get it. I walked out of there with my head up and I understood. But that wasn't easy for [owner] Woody [Johnson]. That wasn't easy for anybody. When you go 4-12, you're going to get fired. And I knew that."

"I had six years there and I enjoyed every one of them," Ryan continued of his time with the Jets. "I know I was supported. It might not have been 100 percent support throughout the organization. But it was probably 99 percent. So, that was awesome. I love that support that we got. It felt like a family."

So would Ryan return to the Jets, despite all the jibber-jabber about Buffalo being his last coaching stop?

"I'm definitely never going to say never on that one," Ryan conceded. "I love New York. I do. I love the people. I got a ton of friends -- lifelong friends-in that organization. I'll never say never. I don't know in what capacity, but I'll leave that open for sure."

Ryan was a fantastic defensive coordinator before he became a head coach and perhaps that's how he'll jumpstart his coaching career. In the meantime, he'll spend this week covering Super Bowl LI for ESPN.