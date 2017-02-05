Rex Ryan's regrets: Not getting Falcons job, trading up to draft Odell Beckham

Rex Ryan (recently fired by the Bills, previously canned by the Jets) is at the Super Bowl. He was joined by Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (formerly known as one of the game's best receivers, currently known as shirtless Miami boat partier and puncher of holes).

Of course, neither of them will actually partake in the game itself. Instead, they joined ESPN during the network's pregame coverage, which gave Ryan a chance to dream of a better future -- one that doesn't involve him out of an NFL coaching job, but does involve him and Beckham ruling the NFL together.

On air, Ryan revealed that he wanted to trade up to get Beckham in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Via ESPN's Rich Cimini:

Former coach Rex Ryan, sitting next to fellow guest analyst Odell Beckham, Jr. on ESPN's pre-game show, said the Jets tried to trade up for Beckham in the 2014 draft. Ryan, taking another shot at former GM John Idzik, said: "We talked about trading to get him. 'No, no, no, let's just stay pat.' Next pick he gets taken. The rest is history. I'm sitting on this set." This wasn't the first time Ryan talked about trading for Beckham. Last May, he said the Jets tried to deal for him in the 2014 preseason, when OBJ was out with a hamstring.

As Cimini noted, Ryan said something similar in May, though his comments at the time made it sound like he wanted to trade for Beckham after the Giants already drafted him.

"Believe me, I was trying to trade for him [with the Jets] when he had the hamstring," Ryan said at the time. "I was reading the [New York] papers, and I was like, 'Well, hell, we'll take him.'"

This time, he appeared to blame Idzik for not pulling the trigger during the draft. The Giants ended up selecting Beckham No. 12 overall while the the Jets took defensive back Calvin Pryor at No. 18. After, the Jets posted a 4-12 record. Ryan lost his job, landed with the Bills, and was fired after two seasons.

With the benefit of hindsight, it's easy to say Rex's Jets could've used Beckham regardless what it would've required them to give up -- just like how the Falcons' trade to get Julio Jones paid off. But let's also remember that Rex posted a 61-66 record in his coaching career, so there's no guarantee he would've fared all that better if the Jets had made a move to acquire Beckham.

I'm guessing Ryan definitely doesn't agree with that last part, because nobody is more confident in Rex Ryan than Rex Ryan. He told The New York Daily Newsthat he would've taken the Falcons to the Super Bowl if they had hired him.

From the Daily News' story:

"Yeah. Absolutely. I do," Ryan said about whether he believes he'd be in the Super Bowl right now if he got the Falcons job. "But again, who cares? It's not important. I think regardless of where I went, that team would be playing for (the Lombardi Trophy). That's how screwed up I am. That's how I think. I think when you take a job, you assume you can win regardless of what they have or don't have.



Say what you want about Ryan's coaching ability, but his honesty has always been refreshing.