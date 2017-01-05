Richard Sherman blows off media, says he'll only talk to one specific reporter

If the Seahawks make the Super Bowl, "I'm just here so I won't get fined," might become a national catchphrase again, and that's because Richard Sherman is starting to sound a lot like Marshawn Lynch.

The Seahawks cornerback, who usually holds his weekly press conference on Wednesdays, decided that the didn't want to hold a press conference this Wednesday, so he blew off the media instead.

According to the Seattle Times, Sherman said he's no longer going to speak to local reporters. Apparently, Sherman isn't completely boycotting the media though, because he said he's still going to talk to certain people.

Based on his comments from Wednesday, it looks like ESPN's Ed Werder is the big winner of the Sherman media lottery. The Seahawks corner said he would still talk to Werder because they have a "good rapport" together.

Sherman also added that he would still answer text messages from Liz Mathews of ESPN 710 Seattle. So for all of your Sherman news, you'll need to follow Mathews or Werder on Twitter.

Actually, you do have a third option. Sherman has been writing a semi-regular column for 'The Players' Tribune," so you should be able to get your weekly dose of Sherman there, too.

Sherman's beef with the media started last month.

After his Dec. 21 press conference, Sherman told a Seattle-area media member that he was going to "ruin" his career.

Things got contentious during that press conference because Sherman was being blitzed with questions about a confrontation that he had with Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during the team's 24-3 win over the Rams in Week 15.

In that game, Sherman became upset with Bevell because the Seahawks were calling pass plays at the 1-yard line, which is apparently still a very sensitive topic in Seattle. It's almost like the Seahawks didn't learn anything from that whole "give the ball to Marshawn" incident in Super Bowl XLIX.

Anyway, on Dec. 29, Sherman decided to move his weekly press conference from a podium to a much smaller area: his locker. Now, he's gone from his locker to nothing.