Richard Sherman laughs off the idea that Seahawks might trade him

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

Richard Sherman is 28 years old, smack dab in the middle of his physical prime, and he is one of the best players in the NFL at his position.

He’s played all 16 games in each of his six seasons, starting every one of them since Week 7 of his rookie year. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons, during which he’s made the All-Pro first team three times and the second team once. He is a leader and one of the best players on one of the best defenses in the league.

Nevertheless, earlier this offseason, former general manager Mike Lombardi said on The Ringer NFL Show that the Seahawks might be willing to trade Sherman. “I truly believe, based on what I hear around the National Football League, that the Seahawks would in fact, for the right deal, trade Richard Sherman,” Lombardi said.

Sherman himself doesn’t seem all that bothered by the report.

“I just laugh it off, man,” Sherman told ESPN. “It’s funny to me. But sometimes people need to see you gone to realize what you had. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. But I don’t let things like that bother me. The chips will fall how they’re supposed to.”

Sherman’s contract is pretty affordable, so he probably wouldn’t be that difficult to trade if the Seahawks really wanted to do it, but it seems pretty unlikely that he will actually get dealt. Again, he is one of the best players on one of the best defenses in the league, and more than that, he is one of the pillars that gives Seattle its personality. Players of his caliber generally don’t get dealt, and most teams don’t send team leaders packing, either.