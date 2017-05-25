Richard Sherman disputes story on schisms in Seahawks locker room: 'Nonsense'

On Thursday, ESPN's Seth Wickersham dropped a lengthy, reported feature on the Seahawks locker room. He didn't paint a flattering picture, telling a story of a tension-filled locker room with schisms involving Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman, the defense as a whole and Pete Carroll. In particular, the story focused on Sherman, who reportedly entertained the idea of leaving Seattle for Dallas or New England.

Later Thursday, Sherman issued his response. He called the story "nonsense."

"It's just a bunch of nonsense from 'anonymous' sources," Sherman told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Can never put much gravity of things like that."

Sherman wasn't the only Seahawk to take offense. Defensive lineman Michael Bennett also ripped ESPN's story.

"This article is trash and should be on TMZ. It's all gossip. I'm surprised this came from you," Bennett wrote in a tweet directed at ESPN.

So, here's the thing: There's plenty of evidence backing the notion that there's tension within the Seahawks locker room. There was the time Sherman blew up on the sidelines and had to be calmed down by his teammates. There was the time Sherman screamed at offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for calling a passing play near the goal line. There was the time Carroll had to hold an hour-long meeting with Sherman about the incident. And let's not forget about the Seahawks admitting to being open to trading Sherman this offseason.

Yes, Wickersham -- one of the best reporters and writers on the NFL beat -- used anonymous sources. But let's not pretend like that's an uncommon practice in journalism. Just because a source is anonymous doesn't mean the source is lying. That's not how it works.

'@SethWickersham's response with us just now:



"I'd like him to see my phone and see all the people in the building who say I nailed it." https://t.co/cKRQrKCOpj — The Russillo Show (@RussilloShow) May 25, 2017

It's also not surprising to see the Seahawks come out and denounce this story. What else are they supposed to say? It's not as if they would admit to disliking their quarterback and how their coach treats him.

Here's one example of the tension Wickersham reported on in his story: