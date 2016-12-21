Richard Sherman tells local media member 'I'll ruin your career' after confrontation

Last week, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was spotted yelling at offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell after a goal line pass intended for Jimmy Graham was nearly intercepted.

Sherman explained after the game that he was telling Bevell that the Seahawks should not call passes from the 1-yard line, ostensibly because of what happened in their Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots. Sherman later had an hour-long meeting with head coach Pete Carroll, in which they cleared the air.

At his Tuesday press conference, Sherman was given the opportunity to walk back on his outburst, but did not take it.

Asked if he had any regrets about the situation, Sherman replied, "Um, no, you know," per the Seattle Times. "I think sometimes things need to happen like that. Obviously people need something to talk about this week so you are going to talk about that. But it worked out. The way our team works, it worked out fine and we are moving forward."

Sherman also said that he felt it was his duty to say something to Bevell, as part of Carroll's mantra that the players need to protect the team.

"What's our role -- protect the team?" Sherman said. "Protect the team. It goes both ways, and that's what me and Pete talked about."

He also insisted that the incident was not indicative of any sort of divide in the locker room.

"Our team is a lot different than other teams and a lot different than, I guess, the public -- the public just needs an opinion, a criticism," Sherman said. "They don't even understand. That's why most people can't even get to this point of success because they live their lives with a foot on the brake hoping not to run into someone. And we live our lives with a foot on the gas trying to search for success. We push for success, we push the envelope because we know what it takes to get to the mountain top."

It was only later that the press conference went a bit off the rails. Here's how it went down, per the Times:

The press conference got contentious near the end when Jim Moore, a host of the Danny, Dave and Moore Show on ESPN 710 Seattle -- the team's flagship ratio station -- told Sherman that he didn't understand that Bevell is trying to call plays he thinks will work but that Sherman thinks he has a "better handle'' of what should be called. "No, I just had a, we had a prior experience (the Super Bowl) so we talked about that,'' Sherman said. "But let me guess -- you have a better play to call. Let me guess, you have a better experience.'' When Moore said no, Sherman said "then you should probably kind of stop.'' As Sherman walked off the stage and back towards the locker room he passed Moore and said "You don't want to go there. You do not. I'll ruin your career." Said Moore: "You'll ruin my career? How are you going to do that?" Said Sherman: "I'll make sure you don't get your media pass anymore." Said Moore: "Is that right?" Said Sherman: "Yes it is."

Here's the audio of the end of that confrontation:

Implying that Sherman "didn't understand" that Bevell is merely calling plays he thinks will work is pretty silly, but Sherman threatening to ruin a media member's career is simply uncalled for. There's a line between vociferously defending yourself and your actions -- which Sherman did in his typically succinct and forthright way -- and being unnecessarily confrontational, and this is an instance where Sherman likely crossed it.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m. EST

Sherman issued a response to the incident via his Twitter account:

I appreciate the role the media plays and they have a tough job. I let it get personal today and I regret that. Next one should be fun — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 21, 2016 #Petesaididontcontrolcredentials 😅 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 21, 2016

It appears that Sherman at least recognizes that he took this particular incident too far, and that his next press conference should be quite the event.