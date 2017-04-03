Rob Gronkowski reportedly got permission from Patriots for WrestleMania 33 stunt

Rob Gronkowski played in just eight games last season. His season ended in early December after he underwent back surgery. Since leaving the University of Arizona after the 2009 season, Gronkowski has had nine surgeries -- three on his back, four on his forearm and one each on his knee and ankle. So it stands to reason that he’d use the offseason to recover with the expectation that he’d be close to full health by the training camp, if not sooner.

But on Sunday, Gronkowski was in Orlando, Fla., enjoyIng WrestleMania 33 with thousands of other fans. Unlike those fans, however, the Patriots tight end ended up in the ring doing Offseason Gronk Things.

It’s not a stretch to imagine that Bill Belichick wasn’t thrilled to learn of Gronkowski’s impromptu foray into the pro wrasslin’ world, but according to Pro Football Talk, the tight end obtained permission from the team before getting into the ring. We can’t imagine how that conversation went down but the good news for the Patriots and their fans is that Gronk emerged unscathed.

In fact, shortly before the event, Gronkowski told ESPN that he plans to be a full participant in the Pats’ offseason workouts, which start on April 17.

“I’m feeling great. I’m good to go,” he said. “It’s been about four months now [since back surgery]. Just been back with the team a lot during the week, doing my rehab with the trainers there. I’m feeling good. I’ll be ready to roll when [the] offseason program starts. Super excited to get back on the field.”

And before that, apparently, into the squared circle.