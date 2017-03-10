Robert Griffin III possibly eyeing the Jets after reportedly being cut by Browns

It looks like the Robert Griffin III experiment is over after just one year in Cleveland.

According to ESPN.com, the Browns will release Griffin on Friday in a move that comes less than 24 hours after the team made a shocking trade for Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler.

However, don’t fret Browns fans, just because your team released RG3 doesn’t mean Osweiler is going to be your starting quarterback in 2017.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that the Browns don’t plan on keeping Osweiler, which means the starter next season could be Cody Kessler, Jimmy Garoppolo (if they can land him in a trade), a draft pick who’s not on the team yet or a veteran the Browns have yet to acquire.

That’s basically the Browns’ quarterback situation in a nutshell.

The only thing we know for sure about the Browns’ quarterback situation is that it won’t involve Griffin.

RG3 seemed to see the writing on the wall back in January. After starting the Browns’ season finale against the Steelers, the quarterback didn’t sound all that confident that the team would ask him to return.

“Right now, I’m here with the Cleveland Browns and I love these guys in this locker room,” Griffin said at the time . “And I want to help them win here. And I don’t get that opportunity, then that’s out of my control. I’ve done everything I can to this point with the cards that I was dealt. ... Let the chips fall where they may.”

Griffin missed 12 weeks this past season after he injured his collarbone during the Browns’ 29-10 loss to the Eagles in Week 1.

The quarterback was eventually placed on injured reserve and stayed there until the Browns brought him back in November. After returning, RG3 started the final four games of the season for Cleveland.

The Browns had to make a decision on Griffin on Friday because he was due a $750,000 roster bonus if he was still on the roster on March 11.

Griffin now joins a crowded free-agent field of quarterbacks that includes Jay Cutler, Colin Kaepernick and possibly Tony Romo, if the Cowboy decide to release him.

If the Jets are interested, that could be a potential landing spot for Griffin. According to NJ.com, the quarterback is “intrigued by the possibility” of playing for the Jets.

Griffin, who was selected by the Redskins with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, spent four years in Washington before signing a two-year deal with the Browns in March 2016.