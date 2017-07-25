Robert Griffin reportedly headed to AFC West for his first tryout of the offseason

Colin Kaepernick isn't the only free agent quarterback who has had some trouble finding a job this offseason. Finding a new team to play for has also been difficult for Robert Griffin III.

The veteran quarterback has had exactly zero NFL tryouts since being cut by the Browns on March 10. However, that's about to change.

According to ESPN.com, RG3 is scheduled to work out for the Chargers on Tuesday. The trip to Los Angeles will mark Griffin's first free agent visit of the offseason.

Apparently, RG3's phone hasn't exactly been ringing off the hook. Over the past four months, the free agent quarterback only scheduled one other visit, but he had to cancel that, according to ESPN.

Although he's not currently on an NFL roster, Griffin has had a pretty busy offseason. The former Redskins quarterback became engaged in May and welcomed a new child into the world at the beginning of July.

In between the family activities, RG3 has been doing his best to stay in football shape by working out with former Browns assistant coach Pep Hamilton.

Hamilton, who's now an assistant coach at Michigan, was RG3's quarterbacks coach during Griffin's lone year in Cleveland.

If the Chargers like what they see in Griffin, they could sign him to compete with veteran Kellen Clemens for the right to back up Philip Rivers.

Griffin missed a total of 12 weeks in 2016 after he injured his collarbone during the Browns' 29-10 loss to the Eagles in Week 1. The quarterback was eventually placed on injured reserve and stayed there until the Browns brought him back in November. After returning, RG3 started the final four games of the season.

RG3, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, spent four years in Washington before signing with the Browns in March 2016.