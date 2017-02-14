Robert Kraft makes interesting prediction about fate of Tom Brady's stolen jersey

The mystery of Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey has now reached Day 8, and so far, the search doesn't look too promising.

Not only have Houston police decided that they have better things to do than look for Brady's jersey, but there haven't been many good tips coming in on the case. Basically, every tip that has come in has turned out to be a bad lead.

Despite the pessimism surrounding the investigation, Patriots owner Robert Kraft still hasn't lost faith that the jersey will be located. As a matter of fact, Kraft actually seems pretty convinced that the jersey will be found at some point.

Robert Kraft firmly believes that Tom Brady's jersey will be found. USATSI

"I feel there'll be some news that'll clear this up in the not too distant future," Kraft said during Fox Business Network on Monday. "I hope it'll be cleared up soon."

That first comment is an interesting one by Kraft. Maybe he knows something we don't know. It almost sounds like someone sent a ransom letter for the jersey and the Patriots are thinking about paying it.

Kraft then offered another ominous comment: He said the jersey WILL be back in New England's possession at some point.

"I think that a lot of people spend a lot of time looking into the matter and what happened, and I'd rather not say anything that would cause any problems in the work that's been done," Kraft said. "One way or another that jersey will be back."

That sounds like a confident man. It's possible that Kraft is feeling confident because the Patriots have already solved one Super Bowl mystery, which had to do with the game-winning touchdown ball that went missing after James White scored in overtime of New England's 34-28 win over the Falcons.

White thought he lost the ball, but it was apparently found, because it's now on display at the Patriots' Hall of Fame.

As for Brady's jersey, Kraft compared it to the theft of a great painting.

"It's very sad to me that someone would do something like this, and it's like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something," Kraft said. "You can never display it."

Although it's probably not quite the same as a Picasso, it is a valuable jersey: It's estimated to be worth anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000.

Police had theorized that maybe the jersey ended up in a Patriots' equipment truck, but so far, it doesn't look like that's the case because the truck was supposed to have been unloaded over the weekend.

If Brady's jersey is located, that means authorities can move on to the next mystery: Where is Brett Favre's Super Bowl XXXIII jersey?