Robert Kraft on Patriots' critics: 'Envy and jealousy are incurable diseases'

There’s an ancient saying often associated with critics of any sports team: “They hate us ‘cause they ain’t us.” Patriots owner Robert Kraft essentially echoed those sentiments in Tuesday night’s edition (to air at 10 p.m. ET on HBO) of “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” when he gave a wide-ranging, post Super Bowl victory interview to Andrea Kremer.

Asked about his response to critics of the Patriots who claimed they cheated during Deflategate, the scandal that just will not die , Kraft quoted advice from his father about the importance of character.

“I go back to my Dad and he said, ‘The most important thing you can earn in life is a good name,’” Kraft said. “That is impacting our good name or our reputation. And it wasn’t something that I appreciated.”

And his message to those critics was simple: Be better.

“Envy and jealousy are incurable diseases. The haters still hate,” Kraft said. “And I understand it, and we’ll do our best to keep them in that position.”

The Patriots owner -- as well as quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick -- got vindication with the Super Bowl LI win . The Patriots appeared to revel in the victory , even as people at the league office may have been seething after Brady was suspended four games as a result of a Deflategate punishment.

But it’s clear Kraft still hasn’t entirely gotten over the way the Patriots were treated.

“He’s just not the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL. He’s an amazing human being. And is genuine,” Kraft said. “And as nice as everybody thinks he is, he’s nicer. And to see anyone attack him as an individual or his integrity. And that just wasn’t fair.”

But don’t worry. He doesn’t hold any grudges. He just remembers a lot.

“I really don’t hold grudges,” Kraft said. “I mean, I remember everything, but I move on.”

At that point, Kremer points out that he just likes to “walk softly and carry a big Lombardi” and Kraft agreed wholeheartedly.

“Well, that says it all. That says it all,” Kraft said. “And no one can take that away.”