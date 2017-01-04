Roethlisberger takes shot at Bengals while answering question about Ndamukong Suh

The last time Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers played the Dolphins, things got so ugly with Ndamukong Suh that the Steelers actually filed a formal complaint against him after he allegedly kicked Big Ben late in the game.

So did Suh actually kick Roethlisberger? You can decide for yourself below.

Here is a clearer shot of #Dolphins Suh kicking #Steelers Ben Roethliberger that @Alex_Kozora first discovered pic.twitter.com/UubUHFOGAl — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) October 20, 2016

If you asked most NFL players, they'd probably say that Suh kicked Roethlisberger, and that's because most NFL players seem to think that Suh is a dirty player. After Miami's 35-14 loss to New England on Sunday, Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount basically said that Suh is the dirtiest player in the league.

With Suh heading to Pittsburgh this week, it only made sense to ask Roethlisberger about Suh's alleged dirty tactics, and that's exactly what happened Tuesday during his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio station, in Pittsburgh.

If Big Ben does think that Suh is a dirty player, he wasn't about to admit during the interview. Instead, he decided to something that everyone in Pittsburgh loves to do: make fun of the Bengals.

Phase 1 of the Big Ben's interview: Kill Suh with compliments.

"Well, he's a tough football player," Roethlisberger said. "He goes hard every play and he's a really good football player, really good football player. So we'll have to know where he is at all times just because he's that good."

Phase 2: Make the Bengals feel bad about their epic playoff collapse from last season.

"In terms of the extra stuff, or the whatever, we don't worry about that," Roethlisberger said. "We're just gonna go out and play this football game because you can't get caught up in it, because if you get caught up in it, you do what the Bengals do and lose the game."

Moral of the story: Don't act like the Bengals or you'll lose.

That moral has stood the test of time for 26 postseasons. The Bengals haven't won a playoff game since January 1991, and the worst loss for them came last year when several players experienced a meltdown in the final minute that turned a surefire 16-15 Bengals win into an 18-16 Bengals loss.

If the Steelers are going to win in the wild-card round for the second year in a row, fans in Pittsburgh are going to have help them to do it, because Roethlisberger would like Steelers fans to pipe down when Pittsburgh is on offense.

"We're playing at home, so we expect the fans to be out and be rowdy, and I'm asking -- I know that this is the number one station and the number one show in the world, so I know there's millions of people listening right now -- Fans, when we have the ball, just be quiet, please," Roethlisberger said.

The Steelers will take any help they can get on Sunday, especially since they're playing a team that held them to just 297 yards of total offense the first time the two teams met back in October, a 30-15 Miami win. That was the second lowest total the Steelers put up this season in a game started by Roethlisberger.