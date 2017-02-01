Roger Goodell asked about instituting a 'two-pump limit' for celebrations

Goodell laughed off the 'Key & Peele' reference

Roger Goodell spent most of his Wednesday press conference fielding questions about Deflategate and relocation. Finally, though, a brave reporter stood up to ask the NFL commissioner the most important question of the day.

When it was USA Today's Tom Pelissero's turn at the microphone, he had this to say:

"Would you like to see the rules made more clear, perhaps instituting things like a strict two-pump limit?"

Yep, he asked Goodell if the NFL would use a two-pump rule to better enforce celebration penalties. Unfortunately, Goodell laughed off the question, saying he hasn't really thought about it.


A quick refresher in case you don't remember: In recent years, players like the Broncos' Von Miller and the Seahawks' Michael Bennett have celebrated sacks by thrusting or pumping their hips into the air. But they've been fined for doing so.

Their celebration is, of course, inspired by this skit:


All jokes aside, Pelissero's question touched on two things that needs clarity: How does the league decide which celebrations deserve to be fined and penalized? And, furthermore, why does the league insist on taking the fun out of celebrations?

If you're asking me, I'd let them pump as many times as they want. But in the spirit of compromise, I would endorse a two-pump rule.

Bennett seems to be on board too:

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories