Roger Goodell: Investigation into Josh Brown's domestic violence case is ongoing

At his unofficial state of the league address Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell touched on a number of topics like Deflategate, the investigation into Ezekiel Elliott's alleged domestic violence incidents, relocation and a potential two-pump rule. He also gave an update on Josh Brown.

Brown, the former Giants kicker who admitted to abusing his wife, wants to play in the NFL again. But as Goodell made clear, the NFL's investigation is ongoing.

ESPN's Dan Graziano has more:

Former Giants kicker Josh Brown said in an interview with ABC, which will air Thursday, that the NFL's investigation of his domestic violence case is ongoing and that he'd like to get back into the NFL. Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the former, said the latter would have to wait.



"We do have an active investigation on Josh Brown," Goodell said. "Last fall, we didn't have all the information from law enforcement. We now have that information and we will continue that investigation. Until we have a final decision, we won't be making any decisions about anyone's eligibility on that front."



Brown, 37, has kicked for the Seahawks, Rams, Bengals and Giants. In May 2015, he was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence. The NFL suspended Brown for one game (Week 1 of the 2016 season) and Giants owner John Mara defended him in August, saying the team was "comfortable" bringing Brown back.

Brown returned from his suspension and appeared in five games this season but landed on the commissioner's exempt list in October, when the NFL says it obtained new evidence released by law enforcement, our Jason La Canfora reported at the time:

League officials are adamant that at the time of their initial ruling they had what they deemed to be "credible evidence" of a domestic incident, only that an incident occurred between Brown and his now ex-wife, Molly Brown, when he grabbed a phone out of her hands. The journals released this week detail what appears to be serial domestic abuse.

On Oct. 25, the Giants released Brown and Mara accepted responsibility for "misguided" beliefs, judgments and decisions. They signed long-time Bears kicker Robbie Gould as Brown's replacement.

Now, Brown waits for the NFL to wrap up its investigation and hand down its punishment. Regardless of how the NFL disciplines Brown, his career is likely over.