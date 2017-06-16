Ron Jaworski says Dak Prescott is already one of the NFL's 10 best quarterbacks

It's the NFL offseason, and as everyone knows, the best way to pass time during the offseason is to argue with your closest friends about all things NFL.

Of course, some arguments aren't even worth having, and I'm sure you know the ones I'm talking about, the ones we already know the answers to. Are the Cleveland Browns going to be bad again? Probably. Is Blake Bortles going to win MVP? No. Will the New York Jets make the playoffs? Of course not.

On the other hand, there are plenty of topics out there that are perfect for offseason debates. For instance: Is Dak Prescott one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL?

After watching Prescott play for just one season, longtime NFL analyst Ron Jaworski is convinced that the answer is yes.

During an interview with Ed Werder on The Doomsday Podcast, Jaworski was asked if he could envision Prescott becoming a top-five or top-10 caliber NFL quarterback.

Jaworski then said Prescott's not going to become a top-10 quarterback because he already is one.

"I mean, he's a top-10 quarterback right now based on one season of play," Jaworski said.

Is Dak Prescott one of the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL? USATSI

That's definitely a bold statement, but it might not be as crazy as it sounds.

Once you get past Tom Brady , Aaron Rodgers , Ben Roethlisberger , Russell Wilson , Matt Ryan , Drew Brees and Cam Newton , that leaves you with three more spots to fill your top 10.

You could make an argument for Andrew Luck , but he's way too banged up to be put in my top 10. To fill the final three spots, I'd probably go with Philip Rivers , Derek Carr and Prescott, which means sorry to Matthew Stafford and Eli Manning , I just couldn't find room for you in my top 10.

As for Jaworski, who quarterbacked the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl XV back in 1980, he says that Prescott is only going to get better thanks in large part to the talent that Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has assembled in Dallas.

"You look at the weapons that [Prescott] has around him: I always say the quarterback is a dependent position. You depend on other people doing their job so you can do yours," Jaworski said. "When you look at the people that [offensive coordinator] Scott Linehan has put around him, and Jason Garrett has put around him, it starts with the guys up front. You got a [Tyron] Smith, a [La'el] Collins, a [Travis] Frederick, a [Zack] Martin and now a Chaz Green going to step in probably at that right tackle spot."

The other thing that Jaworski likes is that Prescott doesn't have to carry the offense. With Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield and receivers like Dez Bryant , Prescott is never asked to do too much.

"They're going to run the ball first, then they're going to throw the football with the play-action pass and you've got a plethora of players that can catch the football, that are smart, that read coverage well," Jaworski said. "You look at Dak and the weapons around him, I mean, how can you not be excited about the future of the Dallas Cowboys, particularly on offense?"

Of course, if you're a Cowboys fan, you might not want to get too excited about Jaworski's assessment of Prescott. After all, this is the guy who said Colin Kaepernick could become one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

(Wink of the CBS Eye to the Dallas Morning News)