Run stuffer Brandon Williams says his future with the Ravens is 'up in the air'

Unless you pay close attention to the Baltimore Ravens or are particularly interested in the nuances of run defense, it's entirely possible that you don't know who Brandon Williams is. And that's a shame, because he's one of the best players in football.

Williams has been a Ravens starter for the last three seasons, a time during which he has broken out as an integral part of their defense and a top defensive tackle. He's also an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he has made it known that he is looking to get paid at a level commensurate with his skills -- maybe by a team other than the Ravens.

"If it so happens I feel like Baltimore is the best place for me, then I'll stay and we'll work it out from there," Williams told Sirius XM NFL Radio, per ESPN.com. "If not, and I feel it's right somewhere else and that's where I need to be, that's where I'll be. But right now, it's up in the air."

Brandon Williams wants a raise. USATSI

Williams, a third round pick in 2013, made $2,675,000 over the course of his rookie contract. It seems safe to say that his annual salary should far exceed that four-year total on his new deal.

"It comes down to me taking care of my family for the long haul. Baltimore knows that," Williams said. "I've talked to [coach John] Harbaugh and Ozzie [Newsome, general manager] and they know the biggest thing is ... taking care of my family."