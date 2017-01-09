Russell Wilson has more total playoff wins than these 8 NFL franchises

Russell Wilson is an accomplished quarterback and the Lions are a doomed franchise. Both parts of that sentence are true and the following statistic proves that.

By beating the Lions on Saturday, Wilson won his eighth career NFL playoff game, which means he has now won more playoff games in five seasons than the Lions have in their entire 86-year history -- seriously. Maybe the Lions should start drinking those nanobubbles.

Wilson is 8-3 in the postseason and he'll have a chance to win his ninth game when the Seahawks travel to Atlanta this weekend. Meanwhile, the Lions dropped to 7-13 in the postseason with their loss to the Seahawks.

The Lions shouldn't feel awful, because they're not alone. Wilson has actually won more playoff games than seven more franchises. One of those seven? The Falcons, who are 7-12 in the postseason in their 51 seasons. So, with a win over Wilson and the Seahawks on Saturday, the Falcons can at least tie Wilson's career playoff win total.

The other six teams:

Cardinals -- 7 wins

Saints -- 7 wins

Buccaneers -- 6 wins

Jaguars -- 5 wins

Bengals -- 5 wins

Texans -- 3 wins

Obviously, win-loss isn't a quarterback statistic and #QBWinz is way overused, but I'm fine with making an exception just this once. Oh, and since we're already talking about it, I might as well drop this in here too.

.@DangeRussWilson now has the most wins by any starting QB in his first 5 seasons in NFL history, including playoffs pic.twitter.com/DI4NAOqAAi — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 8, 2017

The main takeaway: The Seahawks are a very good football team and have been for quite some time. And, oh yeah, the Lions aren't a very good football team and haven't been for quite some time.