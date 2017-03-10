Russell Wilson tweets out update after Ciara involved in Los Angeles car crash
The Grammy-winning singer was hit by another driver in L.A.
Just hours after Ciara was involved in a car crash, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed that his pregnant wife is in good health following the incident.
The singer, who’s in her third trimester of pregnancy, was driving her white Mercedes SUV in Los Angeles on Friday when she was T-boned by another car. According to TMZ, Ciara was making a left turn when another SUV drove up and crashed into the passenger side of her car.
Although the crash didn’t appear to be serious, you can never be sure when there’s an unborn child involved. Fortunately for Wilson and Ciara, everything checked out A-OK for both mom and baby.
Wilson sent out his tweet at 1:27 p.m. PT, which was roughly 90 minutes after the crash occurred. The Los Angeles Fire Deparment told Entertainment Tonight that they were called to the scene at 11:48 a.m. PT. The LAFD also confirmed that no one on the scene suffered a serious injury.
“We had one engine on scene,” the LAFD told ET. “There was no patient transported.”
According to a spokesperson for Ciara, the other driver was completely at fault in the crash.
“The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car,” the spokesperson told ET.
TMZ has video of Ciara that shows the singer during the aftermath of the crash, and you can see that below.
