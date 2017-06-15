Ryan Shazier says the NFL has a Patriots problem, thinks the Steelers can solve it

Since being drafted by the Steelers in 2014, Ryan Shazier has gotten to play against the New England Patriots three times, and each time, the Steelers have come up on the losing end of the scoreboard.

As a matter of fact, the Steelers have lost four straight games against the Patriots, a team they haven't beaten since 2011.

If there's any Steelers fans out there who are starting to feel like their team has a "Patriots problem," Shazier kind of agrees with you, but with one catch: The linebacker says it's not just a Steelers issue.

Shazier was asked specifically Thursday if the Steelers have a Patriots problem, and he responded by saying that New England is a problem for the entire league.

"if you look at it that way, the NFL has a Patriots problem," Shazier said during an interview with ESPN.com.

Ryan Shazier sounds confident that the Steelers can finally beat the Patriots.

Five months after watching his team get thrashed by the Patriots 36-17 in the AFC title game, Shazier is still very complimentary of his arch-enemies.

"They've been a great team, they have a great leader, and they just find a way to win," Shazier said. "They have a good strategy in what they want to do."

Despite the Steelers' recent struggles against New England, Shazier sounds pretty confident about the 2017 season. As a matter of fact, the linebacker said this might be the year the Steelers knock off the Patriots.

"I feel we are going to be prepared for them this year," Shazier said. "I feel we are going to get them when we need to get them ... I feel we can win the Super Bowl. We might have had a problem in the past but I think we are going to be ready this time."

According to Shazier, this will be the year the Steelers knock off the Patriots because his team is "prepared" to do it.

"I think we have the team to do it and everybody is prepared to do it," Shazier said. "We compete every day and try to get better every day for things like that."

If the Steelers are going to finally beat the Patriots in the postseason, defensive coordinator Kevin Butler says the key is that his team needs to earn home-field advantage in the playoffs.

"We have to make a Super Bowl come through Pittsburgh," Butler said, via ESPN.com. "We have to be able to play at home. ... We've got to take one more step."

That's a solid plan by Butler, and that's mainly because the Steelers have never beaten Tom Brady on the road at any point during his 17-year career (they did win at Gillette in 2008, but Brady wasn't the starting quarterback).