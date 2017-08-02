Saints' Cameron Jordan burns Blake Bortles when asked about facing Drew Brees

Unlike Bortles, Brees isn't handing out free interceptions, according to Jordan

Blake Bortles is not Drew Brees and Drew Brees is not Blake Bortles. They have different names, they play for different teams, and they're both completely different kind of players in the sense that Brees is a future Hall of Famer and Bortles is a CFL-caliber quarterback.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan knows there's a difference between Bortles and Brees. On Wednesday, during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jordan talked about the importance of practicing against Brees. 

In the process, he took a shot at the Jaguars' quarterback.

Ouch.

It might've been an unnecessary jab, but it's not wrong. To this point in his career, Bortles has gone 11-34 as the Jaguars' quarterback, throwing 51 interceptions (the second highest total since 2014), and posting a 79.6 passer rating. He's awful and he's likely on his last chance to stick around in Jacksonville.

So far, things aren't going too well:

But in fairness to Bortles, things also aren't going well for the Saints' defense, which finished last year ranked 31st in points allowed. They were ranked 32nd in points allowed in 2015 and 28th in 2014. You get the point. It's not like going up against Brees is making them any better.

And then there's this:

Of note: The Saints have never played Bortles in Jacksonville. 

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Football Pick'em