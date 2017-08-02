Saints' Cameron Jordan burns Blake Bortles when asked about facing Drew Brees

Blake Bortles is not Drew Brees and Drew Brees is not Blake Bortles. They have different names, they play for different teams, and they're both completely different kind of players in the sense that Brees is a future Hall of Famer and Bortles is a CFL-caliber quarterback.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan knows there's a difference between Bortles and Brees. On Wednesday, during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jordan talked about the importance of practicing against Brees.

In the process, he took a shot at the Jaguars' quarterback.

Jordan on facing Brees: It helps the defense. Its not like we're going against Blake Bortles. Its not like Drew is giving picks away #Saints — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 2, 2017

Ouch.

It might've been an unnecessary jab, but it's not wrong. To this point in his career, Bortles has gone 11-34 as the Jaguars' quarterback, throwing 51 interceptions (the second highest total since 2014), and posting a 79.6 passer rating. He's awful and he's likely on his last chance to stick around in Jacksonville.

So far, things aren't going too well:

Bortles 11-on-11: 30 snaps, 13-of-22, 3 INT. #Jaguars — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) July 30, 2017 At this point it's easier to list the guys who didn't intercept Bortles. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) July 30, 2017 What an awful night for Jaguars QB Blake Bortles. Five INTs under the lights and first practice in full pads — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) July 30, 2017

But in fairness to Bortles, things also aren't going well for the Saints' defense, which finished last year ranked 31st in points allowed. They were ranked 32nd in points allowed in 2015 and 28th in 2014. You get the point. It's not like going up against Brees is making them any better.

And then there's this:

The Saints have never beat Blake Bortles in Jacksonville. — Blake Bortles Facts (@BortlesFacts) August 2, 2017

Of note: The Saints have never played Bortles in Jacksonville.