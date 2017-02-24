Saints coach Sean Payton doesn't expect Dak Prescott to have a sophomore slump

Dak Prescott took the entire NFL by surprise last season. A fourth-round pick coming out of a spread-offense system at Mississippi State, Prescott was drafted as a developmental prospect behind incumbent Cowboys starter Tony Romo. When Romo went down with yet another injury, though, Prescott seized control of the job and blew the league away.

The result was a Rookie of the Year campaign that saw the Cowboys quarterback complete 67.8 percent of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt while throwing 23 touchdowns against only four interceptions. That gave him a 104.9 passer rating, one of the best for a rookie in NFL history. He added 282 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, proving himself a dual threat. He also showed up in the playoffs, becoming the first rookie to throw for three scores in a postseason game while leading the Cowboys on a huge comeback that could have sent their game against the Packers to overtime were it not for Aaron Rodgers being an inhuman laser-thrower.

When a player is that successful as a rookie, one of the things that often comes up is the idea of a sophomore slump. Count Saints coach Sean Payton among those that doesn’t see it happening for Prescott.

“I’m not even talking or discussing sophomore slumps,” Payton said during a radio appearance earlier this week, per ESPN.com. “I’m looking at cutups and looking at improving and inserting some new thoughts and ideas. You shake his hand and you feel like he’s a guy who’s hard to get off his spot and that’s going to serve him well throughout his career. I like the look in his eye. When the game starts and you’re watching the game, you feel calm watching him play -- and that’s a good trait because you trust him.”

While a handshake seems like a flimsy thing on which to base the idea of a player not experiencing a sophomore slump, there is certainly something to Payton’s contention that Prescott inspires a calm feeling when watching him play. That’s something people noticed over and over during his rookie year -- his patience and calmness in the pocket helped avoid turnovers and create positive plays, even if they were short gains.

He was undoubtedly helped along by an elite offensive line, excellent weapons in Dez Bryant, Cole Beasley, and Jason Witten, and a star running back in fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, but all of those things will be there for him in Year 2, along with the scheme that put him in position to have success. It’s of course possible that he falters during his second season, but all the ingredients should be in place to let him build on what he did as a rookie.