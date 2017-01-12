Saints' Kenny Vaccaro on his PED ban: I didn't know you can't take Adderall

The NFL suspended Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy in November. The substance Vaccaro took that led to the suspension was Adderall, a stimulant that is mostly used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Sources: #Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro is facing a 4-game suspension for violating NFL drug policy for use of Adderall. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2016

It was not the first time a suspended player that had violated the PED policy blamed the suspension on Adderall and it almost definitely won't be the last. What makes the situation unusual is Vaccaro's claim that he didn't know Adderall was a banned substance and that he simply took it because he needed an energy boost before the Texas State Fair and the Texas-Oklahoma game he planned to watch that day. (His brother, Kevin, is a safety for Texas.)

"To be honest, I just made a mistake," Vaccaro told ESPN.com this week. "I was just tired and I really wasn't aware of the whole rule thing. The game's early in the morning, the state fair was going on. I never took it before. I just did it, and it was just a dumb mistake by me, to be honest. And then I came back in Monday and had a random PED test. But that's the rules, and I take full responsibility."

It's good that Vaccaro takes full responsibility for his actions. (Not all players that fail PED tests do.) Ignorance of the policy is not a defense to it, though; and any NFL player not aware of the litany of other players that have blamed failed tests on Adderall probably isn't paying close enough attention to what's going on. To his credit, Vaccaro recognizes that it falls on his shoulders.

"It wasn't worth it to get a little bit of energy to watch a game to come back and get a random PED test on a Monday," Vaccaro said. "I mean, people can say it was unlucky, but I shouldn't have done it in the first place. But I don't take it, I don't have any problems. I just wanted to be up and alert. I don't take Adderall ever."

Or at least, he never will again.