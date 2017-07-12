Saints owner, Roger Goodell to donate combined $50K to fan Jarrius Robertson

Jarrius Robertson, 15, is a super fan of the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately, Robertson has been a fighting a rare liver disease called biliary atresia since birth.

On Wednesday, Robertson got some good news before he was scheduled to receive the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at the ESPY Awards.

Saints owner Tom Benson and his wife Gayle donated $25,000 to help pay for Robertson's medical bills. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will match their donation, bringing the total amount to $50,000.

"Jarrius has served as an inspiration for Gayle and I and our organization since he first came into contact with us in 2015 at Ochsner Hospital for Children," Benson said in a statement. "In his fight against this serious liver disease, he has shown great resiliency and optimism, supporting our team much more than we could ever support him. In addition to assisting Jarrius and his family with some of their expenses, we also would like to bring to the attention the importance of organ donation, an important cause which Jarrius has been steadfast in promoting."

Robertson is already at the ESPYs and his outfit is awesome.

And here he is with his favorite players:

Once again, just like he did at the celebrity All-Star Game in February, Robertson is already stealing the show.