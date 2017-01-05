Saints reportedly fire five assistant coaches after third straight 7-9 season

Sean Payton plans to return to New Orleans, but his coaching staff will be looking significantly different in 2017.

According to the Sporting News' Alex Marvez, the Saints fired five assistant coaches Thursday. Among the five? Assistant head coach Joe Vitt.

Here's the full list, per Marvez:

Vitt -- Assistant head coach/linebackers

Bill Johnson -- Defensive line

Greg McMahon -- Special teams coordinator

Stan Kwan -- Assistant special teams

James Willis -- Defensive assistant/linebackers

The change in personnel makes sense considering the Saints just wrapped up their third straight 7-9 season. It also makes sense that all of the changes pertain to the defense and special teams. Led by the steady as always Drew Brees, the Saints ranked second in the NFL in points per game (29.3). But the defense struggled, per usual, allowing 28.4 points per game. Only the 49ers surrendered more points.

Special teams also had its issues. The Saints averaged 16.5 yards per kickoff return (the second-worst average in the league) and allowed 22.5 yards per kickoff return (the 13th-highest average). As a team, the Saints ranked 21st in field goal percentage and dropped a game to the Broncos due to a blocked extra-point, which was returned for a touchdown.

The Saints haven't made the playoffs since 2013. With Brees, 37, possibly nearing retirement, they can't really afford to waste time turning themselves back into a contender.